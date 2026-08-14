7 Fall Decor Ideas to Steal From a Cozy Ranch-Style Home

As we start craving warmer, cozier interiors, this newly renovated ranch-style home in Brentwood's Mandeville Canyon is basically a fall decor mood board come to life. The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2,140-square-foot property was reimagined by acclaimed Los Angeles design studio House of Honey, and it's packed with ideas for anyone looking to bring more warmth, texture, and earthiness into their own space this season.

Built in 1956, the home still has its mid-century roots — soaring beamed ceilings, skylit interiors, warm hardwood floors — but the renovation gives it a fresh, elevated feel that leans right into autumn. Here are ideas to steal for your own home.

Don't Be Afraid of One Bold, Saturated Piece Gavin Cater Fall decor doesn't have to mean an all-neutral palette. This home's standout feature is a single, saturated green sofa that anchors the room without overwhelming it. "Everyone expects a neutral sofa... except us," Tamara says. "That one saturated moment completely changes the energy of the room without overwhelming it." Consider it your permission slip to invest in one olive, rust, or deep green statement piece this season instead of playing it safe. Here's our guide to top-rated sofas.

Lean Into A Relaxed, Uncluttered Feel Gavin Cater If your fall decor goal is "cozy retreat" rather than "cluttered cabin," take a cue from the canyon setting itself. Designer Tamara Honey of House of Honey says the surrounding landscape shaped the whole approach to the interiors. "Mandeville Canyon has this incredible ability to make Los Angeles feel far away," she explains. "We wanted the interiors to have that same effect. Relaxed... warm, connected to the landscape. The house doesn't try too hard, and we liked it that way." That's the fall decor lesson right there: let the materials and mood do the work instead of over-accessorizing. Here are easy ideas for decluttering your home.

Repeat Materials For A Cohesive, Layered Look Gavin Cater One of the easiest ways to make a home feel warm and intentional this fall is to repeat natural materials throughout, rather than confining them to one room. Tamara points to walnut as the connective thread of this home. "Probably the repetition of materiality," she says, when asked what makes the home special. "The walnut isn't just in the kitchen... it's echoed throughout the house. Rounded forms soften all of the strong architectural lines. Even the brick carries from inside to out, reinforcing the connection between the house and the landscape." Try carrying one warm wood tone or natural material — walnut, brick, stone — from room to room for that same layered, cohesive feel.

Embrace Slow Decorating Gavin Cater As tempting as it is to layer on pumpkins, plaid, and every seasonal accessory at once, Tamara says the biggest lesson from this renovation was restraint. "The biggest challenge was avoiding the temptation to over-design it," she says. "Not every surface needs to make a statement... not every room needs a dramatic reveal. The original architecture already had integrity, so we focused on strengthening it rather than competing with it." For fall, that might mean choosing a few quality textures — a chunky knit throw, a stoneware vase, a wood bowl — rather than decorating every surface. Find affordable options in our Target x Magnolia fall decor roundup.

Embrace Connection to The Outdoors Gavin Cater Nearly every primary living space in the home opens directly to the outdoors, keeping the interiors connected to the canyon year-round. It's a great reminder that fall coziness doesn't mean sealing yourself off from nature — crack a window, bring in branches or dried florals, and let natural light and air in as the temperature drops.

Don't Confuse Quiet With Boring Gavin Cater If you had to sum up the aesthetic in one line, Tamara's own description says it best: "A contemporary mid-century California ranch that doesn't confuse quiet with boring. Warm, layered, and confident enough to let one olive sofa steal the show." That's the fall decor formula worth borrowing — textural, and warm, with just one moment of boldness to keep things interesting.

Make It Cozy + Warm Gavin Cater Agents Claire and Sam O'Connor of O'Connor Estates, who represent the property, add that the home's warmth is part of what makes it resonate with buyers right now, fall or otherwise. "The first thing you notice is how warm the home feels," they say. "It's the kind of home that's equally comfortable for everyday family life and for entertaining friends. That's a rare combination, and it's what makes this property feel so special." It's proof that with the right materials and a little restraint, a home can feel like a retreat in any season — but especially this one.

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