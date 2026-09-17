7 Cozy Fall Romance Movies to Stream On Hallmark This Season

Grab your favorite oversized sweater and a steamy PSL, autumn is nearly here, and the Hallmark Channel is delivering a cozy lineup to get you into the fall spirit. Whether you are looking for sweet small-town rekindlings, romantic adventures, or a dash of supernatural mystery, this season’s movies are packed with charm, romance, and all the cozy autumn vibes.

Here are the 7 best Hallmark romance movies you can watch this fall.

Falling Into Place — Watch on Hallmark Channel now Hallmark Channel When Kaia returns to her hometown for the annual fall festival and her high school reunion, she crosses paths with her childhood best friend, James. Realizing they left their youth with a half-finished autumn bucket list, the pair spend the week tackling everything from apple cider donuts to scarecrow building. Along the way, their fun-loving reunion turns into an aha moment as they navigate the fine line between lifelong friendship and true love. Stars: Alvina August, Nathan Witte, Stephanie Bennett, Geoff Gustafson

Love Finds You — Watch on Hallmark Channel Now Hallmark Channel A mix-up with a mislabeled package leads jewelry designer Alex to believe she has crossed paths with her ultimate soulmate. Enlisting the help of Jack, an easygoing delivery driver, the pair set off on a citywide scavenger hunt to track down the recipient. What starts as a quest for ideal love turns into an unexpected journey where both Alex and Jack discover what their hearts were actually searching for all along. Stars: Aimee Teegarden and Chris McNally

Much About Love — Watch on Hallmark Channel Now Hallmark Channel In this clever, modern-day spin on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, a talented TV director steps away from the screen to reconnect with her theater roots at an autumn Shakespeare festival. Her fresh start hits a dramatic snag when she runs right into an old flame. Expect quick wit, sparkling sparks, and plenty of romantic sparring as these two old lovers reignite their classic war of words. Stars: Ashley Williams and Niall Matter

Prelude to a Wedding — Watch on Hallmark Channel Now Hallmark Channel Combining cozy romance with spooky autumn mystery, Gethsemane Brown heads off to perform at a beautiful wedding celebration. But when a member of the bridal party turns up dead, the celebration turns into a crime scene. Teaming up with her witty ghostly companion, Eamon, Gethsemane must unravel a web of dark secrets among old friends to catch a killer before another wedding bell chimes. Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Risteard Cooper, Marco Grazzini

Pumpkin Regatta Romance — Watch on Hallmark Channel Sept. 26, 2026 Hallmark Channel When a bitter rivalry between a boat shop owner and a local pumpkin farmer threatens to ruin community morale, their children—Nadine and Ethan—decide to take matters into their own hands. Banding together to heal their family feuds, the pair organize the town's beloved Pumpkin Regatta boat race. Working side-by-side to bring their families together, they discover that love can bloom in the most unexpected autumn settings. Stars: Mishael Morgan, Corey Sevier, Jake Epstein

Fall Into Love — Watch on Hallmark Channel Oct. 10, 2026 Hallmark Channel Museum conservator Emily Porter’s quiet life is turned upside down when a centuries-old statue of Sir Griffin de Beauford comes to life after a magical kiss. As Emily helps the medieval knight adjust to modern-day Chicago — from navigating pumpkin spice lattes to dodging an FBI investigation led by her ex-husband — she finds herself falling for his chivalrous charm. With a rare celestial alignment threatening to send him back, Emily must decide if she's willing to risk her heart on a time-defying love. Stars: Julie Gonzalo, James Trevena (Cameo by Chris McNally)

The Spirit of Halloween — Watch on Hallmark Channel Oct. 10, 2026 Hallmark Channel A cozy, heart-warming nod to A Christmas Carol, bridal designer Everly Stone has sworn off Halloween ever since a painful heartbreak ruined the holiday years ago. But when her late mentor's spirit intervenes, Everly is visited by three mischievous ghosts who take her on a journey through her past, present, and future. Guided by her childhood friend Beau, Everly begins to open her heart again and realize that Halloween might just bring the fresh start she needs. Stars: Meghan Ory, Kevin McGarry and Lachlan Quarmby

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