8 Irish Romance Movies to Fall in Love With This March

St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner, which means March is the perfect excuse to lean fully into all things Irish. And while pub crawls get most of the attention, there’s a far cozier way to celebrate: queueing up a film set against Ireland’s famously lush landscapes. From sweeping countryside views to stories steeped in Irish culture and charm, these movies are the perfect way to get into the festive spirit — no crowded bar required. So grab a Shamrock Shake, settle in, and prepare for a cinematic trip to Ireland.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with these movies set in Ireland!

Leap Year is a romantic comedy starring Amy Adams, Matthew Goode, and Adam Scott. The story follows a driven real estate stager who travels to Ireland with a bold plan: propose to her longtime boyfriend on Leap Day — the one day tradition says women can pop the question. But when her journey takes an unexpected turn, she ends up on a cross-country adventure that leads to an entirely different kind of romance. You can see this one on Apple TV.

Was I the only one who was on the edge of my seat throughout this whole film? The Netflix original served as the ultimate comeback movie for cinema screen darling of the early aughts, Lindsey Lohan, who offered her most charming performance yet in this classic Irish rom-com. Of course, fans were quick to welcome Lohan back with open arms in this adorable flick, and she's been killing it ever since. Obsessed!Check it out only on Netflix.

IMDB P.S. I Love You Get your tissues ready, because you’re gonna cry your eyes out with this heartfelt romantic comedy, which explores themes of grief, connection, and rediscovery following the tragic death of a loved one. Starring the ever-charismatic Gerard Butler and Hilary Swank, you know you’re in for some top-tier acting with this popcorn flick. Best enjoyed with a Shamrock Shake and a warm bowl of Irish beef stew. Be sure to stream it on Prime Video.

IMDB Far And Away Remember when Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were considered the ultimate Hollywood power couple? A lot has changed since then, and in hindsight, the celebrity pair was a bit of a toxic mess. But there’s no denying their sizzling chemistry in this western romance, directed by Ron Howard. You can watch it now on Peacock.

Once proves you don't need flashy choreography or a big-budget spectacle to create a truly unforgettable musical. Set on the streets of Dublin, the film follows a struggling busker (played by Glen Hansard) and a Czech immigrant (played by Markéta Irglová) who connect through their shared love of music during one life-changing week. As they write, rehearse, and record songs together, their quiet romance unfolds through a soundtrack so beautiful it practically becomes the heart of the film itself. A truly stunning film.You can watch it now on Prime Video.

IMDB As Luck Would Have It As Luck Would Have It is a classic Hallmark comfort watch with a charming Irish twist. When ambitious executive Lindsey travels to Ireland to acquire land for a luxury resort, she unexpectedly finds herself immersed in the town’s beloved matchmaking festival. What starts as a strategic move to win over the local community soon turns into something far more meaningful — especially when sparks fly with a handsome local. Equal parts cozy, romantic, and feel-good, this film is perfect for anyone craving a little escapism, countryside scenery, and a love story that unfolds right on cue. As luck would have it, this movie is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Our next pick is about a woman who flips houses who goes to Ireland in order to fix up a cottage over there that she wants to then sell. A man named Sean ruins her plans, as he's a local realtor who's out to preserve the heritage in his town. Of course, she falls in love with Sean along the way. You can catch 'Tis The Season To Be Irish streaming exclusively on the Hallmark channel.

IMDB The Matchmaker Janeane Garofalo and David Patrick O'Hara have simmering chemistry in this 90s romantic comedy, which is a must-watch for those who want to deep dive into the Irish spirit before St. Patrick’s Day. You can stream it now on Prime Video.

Which of these Irish classics will you be streaming next?

