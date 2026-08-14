It's the season of change, which means switching up your fall footwear is officially in order. Fall, after all, is when your favorite styles are on full display — when they can still be paired with shorter hemlines, aren't yet shrouded by winter layers, and don't quite need to be fully equipped to deal with harsh weather just yet. From slingbacks to scrunchy boots, it's time to have some fun with your wardrobe by way of these eight irresistible fall shoe trends. There's one for every style.

These fall shoe trends are going to be everywhere this season!

Scrunch Boots Anthropologie By Anthropologie Suede Scrunch Boots Romance is hot right now, and this season's boots are reflecting the trend. Pair these statement-making suede slouchy boots with a structured minidress or a cozy sweater dress to let the relaxed, scrunched silhouette take center stage.

Zara Zara Rushed Suede Ankle Boots Wear these rushed ankle boots from desk to dinner with cropped straight-leg denim and an oversized blazer for an effortlessly chic transitional weather look.

Loafer Mules Free People Free People Carry On Loafers Mules in general are hot this season, from mule heels to clogs to ballet flats. Pair this chic tapered slip-ons with tailored pants and a crisp button-down shirt for a polished, menswear-inspired ensemble.

Gap Vegan Suede Tassel Moc Mules For a more affordable option, these tassel-adorned mules update your midi skirts or flowy bohemian dresses for a laid-back fall aesthetic.

Western Boots Sezane Sezane Ivana Low Boots Ransom Canyon meets fall fashion. Lean into the rustic vibe by pairing these low western boots with your favorite fall denim or a tiered midi dress.

Zara Zara Leather Cowboy Boots These versatile cowboy boots slouch too so you can wear up or down depending on how casual or fancy you're feeling. Contrast their rugged aesthetic by styling them with a slip dress or a sleek leather jacket.

Slingbacks Reformation Reformation Calista Slingback Heel The kitten heel elevates your day and evening wear, especially in this faux croc style. Pair these pointed slingback heels with wide-leg silk trousers or a midi cocktail dress.

Anthropologie Maeve Glove Slingback Heels The square toe is also hot this season. Style these comfortable, form-fitting heels in a soft glove leather with cropped trousers or a tailored midi skirt for a sophisticated office-ready outfit.

Wedge Heels Reformation Reformation Gabriella Wedge Wedges are everywhere too. Turn heads at your next outing by pairing these square-toe wedge sandals with a sleek midi dress or a chic jumpsuit. The heel is just 3 inches, making them surprisingly comfortable.

Animal Print Free People Free People At Ease Embossed Loafers Animal print is trending for fall and we're not sad about it. Use these statement-making animal print loafers to instantly elevate a neutral outfit, such as black skinny jeans and a cozy camel trench coat.

Free People Free People Oncept Essex Sneakers Give your athleisure a style boost with these comfy leopard print sneakers, perfect for running busy weekend errands.

Oxfords Madewell Madewell The Greta Oxford Channel academic chic by pairing these lace-up oxfords with pleated mini skirts, crew socks, and a classic sweater vest.

Reformation Reformation Buffy Oxford Dress these soft leather oxfords with a faux eel embossed effect with relaxed boyfriend jeans and a striped tee for a timeless, tomboy-inspired casual look.

Ballet Flats COS COS Satin Ballet Flats The ballet flat trend is still going strong for fall. Keep it chic and comfortable by pairing these silky delicate flats with cropped ankle pants or a structured trench coat.

Madewell Madewell The Greta Mary Jane Flat Love the supple leather flat in a dark burgundy hue for fall. Style these modern Mary Janes with a knit cardigan and a denim midi skirt for a sweet seasonal outfit.

Reformation Reformation Blaine Flat Made from goat leather sourced from Leather Working Group gold and silver audited tanneries, these square toe suede flats will be your go-to for fall. Complete a minimalist outfit by wearing them with wide-leg trousers and a simple white tee.

If you're looking for more fall boots, subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest fashion content from B+C.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.



