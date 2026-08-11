Denim is essentially seasonless, but come fall and winter, we’re reaching for jeans and jackets like it’s a full-time job. Gone are the days of shorts and skirts – and even your favorite pair of leggings won’t cut it once the temperatures dip. It’s officially time to trade in your years-old skinny jeans for trendier denim pieces that’ll instantly lift your looks! Let these denim trends guide your every style move.

Here are the top denim trends for fall 2026!

This season erases everything you thought you knew about jeans. They're no longer the uncomfortable, restricting silhouettes of years past – this year’s most popular denim styles are all about comfort. I’m talking baggy silhouettes and wide-leg styles that not only feel good on the body, but provide a unique shape to your outfits that you’ll have tons of fun playing with.

Baggy Jeans Gap Gap Mid Rise UltraSoft Baggy Jeans I simply cannot escape the baggy jeans trend. After experiencing the sheer comfort of this pair from Gap, I don’t see myself reaching for high-waisted, skin-tight styles any time soon.

Relaxed Straight Quince Quince Bella Stretch Relaxed Straight Jeans If it’s a relaxed fit you’re looking for, these straight jeans from Quince are it. They have a straight leg that’s reminiscent of vintage denim styles, so they’re super timeless and easy to wear with just about anything

Barrel Jeans Madewell Madewell The Barrel-Leg Jean I’m a big believer that barrel-leg jeans look good on everyone. Their natural taper effect can help shape out your waist, adding to an hourglass look. They have a very laid back feel to them that looks truly iconic alongside some statement boots!

Anthropologie Celeste Boyfriend Mid-Rise Relaxed Jeans by Pilcro

The cuffing in question also works in a two-toned denim look that’s super easy to achieve. I love that this pair from Anthropologie still boasts a simple, familiar silhouette, but has a unique style twist in the cuffs.

Free People We The Free Libre Wide-Leg Jeans

Want that off-duty model look? These super wide leg jeans are cozy, stylish, and so flattering.

High Rise Cropped Anthropologie Maeve Colette High-Rise Wide-Leg Cropped Jeans

Love this cropped jeans look in this preppy style. If I had to sum up the dark wash denim trend in one word, it’d be ‘sophisticated.’ The deeper, almost-black blue color is definitely less casual than a light or medium wash would be, so I think they’re perfect for elevating a still-cozy outfit.

High Rise Wide Leg Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Wide Leg Jean

Though you can shop wide leg jeans in all sorts of waist heights, I think high-rise styles are the most flattering of them all. This Abercrombie & Fitch pair comfortably (but snugly) hugs your waist and hips before falling into a more relaxed fit around your legs.

Baggy Jackets Urban Outfitters Levi’s® '90s Cropped Denim Trucker Jacket

Moving away from pants territory, denim jackets will always be a proper fit for fall. This cropped loose-fitting denim jacket could become a total main character moment when paired with baggy pants and fall maxi dresses.

Urban Outfitters Steve Madden Allyson Funnel Neck Denim Jacket

This Steve Madden jacket boasts a funnel neck collar that can add a bit of spice to your looks. The oversized, loose fit gives that cool-girl effect that works well with more form-fitting garments like dresses or skirts. I think this is a definite staple that you can wear year after year!

Denim Button Down Madewell Madewell Denim Tuckable Button-Down This Madewell button down is the perfect piece for layering under sweaters and jackets, and it would even look chic worn with a pair of jeans in a coordinating wash!

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