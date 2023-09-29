6 Creative Ways To Host A Fall Dinner
Hosting a fall dinner can be such a festive way to celebrate the season with your favorite people. There’s the delicious seasonal produce to share and the cozy decor to make it warm and inviting. We tapped the creative mind of B+C co-founder Anjelika Temple to make your fall dinner memorable – and wow, did she deliver!
Check out Anjelika’s fall-inspired tablescape with all the seasonal trimmings!
How to Host the Perfect Fall Dinnerwww.youtube.com
Here are Anjeilka’s tips for hosting a dinner with the best fall vibes:
1. Create a Rainbow Crostini appetizer: Get the kiddos at the gathering to try some new flavors with a different autumnal topping on each toast, such as blueberries with ricotta and honey, heirlooms tomatoes with olive oil, corn with cotija and cilantro, a blend of edamame, arugula, and parmesan, beets and goat cheese, and strawberries and ricotta.
2. Serve a meal your guests can customize: For the main dish, Anjelika recommends Fall Harvest Bowls with a base of quinoa, brown rice, or Goodles (“great for kids!,” she says), and topping options like Mission figs, Brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, edamame, pomegranate, and parmesan cheese.
3. Behold the Toppings Board centerpiece! Instead of a cheese board, Anjelika put together this beautifully styled toppings board. She recommends adding dried cranberries, toasted pine nuts, crispy kale, shaved parmesan in addition to the harvest bowl toppings mentioned above.
4. Layer your table linens: Create a cozy look and feel with solid linen paired with a colorful runner, like this table runner she had at home.
5. Mix decor items with natural elements found outside: Find vases of different sizes and spread them around the table too.
6. Make-ahead a punch bowl or pitcher cocktail/mocktail moment: “Just add the bubbles of your choice, like Prosecco or sparkling water,” says Anjelika. Add some fruit and herbs for garnish and voilá! You have the perfect fall dinner to celebrate the season.
Video Production by Anjelika Temple
Photography and Styling: Jenna Baucke
