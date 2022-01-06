18 Cute and Cozy Slippers That Will Chase Away Your Winter Blues
As we welcome the new year, it's normal to feel less than excited about the fact that we still have around three months before it gets warm. As you hibernate with all the soup recipes and sweaters you can find, grab a pair of slippers to help you stay warm and cozy. With a variety of colors, prints, and textures, there's a pair for everyone!
Shepherd Of Sweden Jenny Slipper ($130)
Sheepskin slippers will keep you comfortable and stylish at the same time. They're also the perfect choice to keep by your bed for those midnight snack runs.
Manitobah Mukluks Assiniboines ($115, was $135)
This style of fur-trimmed moccasins was originally worn during winters in Canada. Now, this modern Indigenous company combines the traditional style with modern details and techniques to conquer all your chilly mornings.
Fuzzy Fluffy Fleece Cozy Two in One ($23, was $27)
In addition to their bright color, these slippers have a backing that keeps your heels as warm as the rest of your foot. The rubberized soles will keep you from slipping and the soft material will keep you comfy.
Faux Fur Cozy Pull-On Slipper Socks ($7)
These slipper socks are made with faux-fur that feels like your favorite pair of socks, but the grippers on the sole will keep you from sliding around when you don't want to.
Sweater Fleece Scuffs ($50)
These scuffs are basically like wrapping your feet in a fleece sweater. Wear them hanging out inside, running errands, and more because these babies can do it all.
Plush Faux Fur Slippers ($40)
Get a pair of slippers that Eloise would be proud of. Whether you're not a fan of close-toed shoes or you need some that won't mess up your pedicure, this is a great alternative to a regular pair.
Hello Slippers Marjorie Orange ($23, was $30)
Get ready for some quick and easy slip-on comfort with this citrusy pick. The lining is warm yet breathable, and even though the sole is tough, it's flexible.
UGG Fluffettes ($70, was $90)
These babies are made from UGGpure (which feels like genuine shearling), so they're warm and cozy enough that once you put them on, you'll never want to take them off.
Smoko Dumpling Heated Slipper ($48)
Fashion is all about having fun, so why not get a pair of outrageous slippers to wear around the house? Plus since this pair actually heats up, it's like a heating pad for your toes.
EMU Australia Mayberry Slides ($40, was $60)
Made with sheepskin, these slippers have a crisscross detail that takes normal slippers up a notch.
Gemma Genuine Suede Moccasins ($20)
Comfy like slippers but sturdy like outdoor shoes, this suede pair is the best of both worlds. We love wearing them on all kinds of errands when it's cold outside, but you can also keep them strictly indoors.
Crossband Fur Slippers ($10)
Pair these chic slippers with your go-to pajamas, or wear them with your cutest WFH outfit. They're easy to slip on and off, and are bold enough to make a statement.
Victoria's Secret Sherpa Slides ($18, was $40)
Add a little bit of romance to your 'fit with sherpa slides fit for a queen. It doesn't have to be Valentine's Day to wear these babies, although they'll be cute then too.
nap Fluffy Open-Toe Slippers ($19)
Protect your feet with a double-strap design and a rubber sole that can be worn outside. Pick a cute color and you've got a pair you can wear with your favorite outfit.
Closed Toe Faux Fur ($18, was $40)
These furry slippers will provide you with the ultimate comfort and let you relax all the way down to your toes.
nap Pom Pom Home Slippers ($38)
Simple slippers get a stylish update with this satin pompom detail. They'll make your end-of-day-relaxation even more chic than it was before.
Smiley State Slippers ($20, was $30)
Brighten your day with slippers that will make everyone smile. Made for days (and nights) in, the soft cotton lining is the thing that dreams are made of.
Lattelier Round-Toe Furry Slippers ($18)
Cute and effortless, these slippers will add just the right amount of style to your most understated sweats.
Let us know your go-to pair of slippers on Instagram, and check out our newsletter for more cozy winter inspo.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- DIY These No-Sew Ugly Sweater Slipper Socks for Christmas - Brit + ... ›
- These Shoes Prove That Glass Slippers Aren't Just for Disney ... ›
- 12 Cozy Pairs of Slippers You'll Love in This Winter - Brit + Co ›
- Warm Up Your Toes With These DIY House Slippers - Brit + Co ›
- 10 Stylish Slippers to Get You Through the Stay-at-Home Season ... ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!