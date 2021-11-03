19 Christmas Sweaters That Are Anything But Ugly
While there's a time and a place for ugly Christmas sweaters, at most gatherings this time of year, we usually prefer a subtler approach to our holiday spirit. For seasonal soirees that don't require costumes or formalwear, like office gift exchanges, school events, and friendly get-togethers, we're turning instead to cute holiday sweaters. A single color, wintry print, or fun texture are all you need to dress the part — no bells, whistles, or embroidery required! These sweaters are festive enough for all your winter celebrations (and beyond).
En Saison Plaid Knit ($88)
This time of year, a pretty plaid is all you need to feel dressed up.
Open Edit Wrap Sweater ($59)
You can't go wrong with a cozy, curve hugging wrap sweater to pair with denim jeans and silky skirts alike.
Mango Textured Sweater ($50)
Try a tinsel sweater, because you are the gift this season.
Free People Poppy Cashmere Turtleneck ($148)
Bring on the cheer with a cashmere sweater in a bright holiday hue.
& Other Stories Pointelle Knit Wrap Cardigan ($119)
Pointelle detailing balances out this beautiful but bold red knit.
Old Navy Cozy Crew-Neck ($45)
Cheetah print makes everything more glam, including the holidays.
STATE Variegated Cables Crew ($89)
When in doubt, a creamy, dreamy cable knit sweater will look polished against jewel tones and winter whites.
Reformation Glenna Cashmere ($198)
This slim-fitting, bustier-style knit is just as comfy and cozy as an oversized sweater, but a little more shapely.
Musier Paris Clara Cardigan ($110)
Should it be appropriate for the occasion, this little knit number will bring the heat.
& Other Stories Voluminous Rib Knit Cardigan ($129)
Kelly green is one of the trendiest colors of the moment, meaning you can wear this gorgeous cardigan long after the holidays.
Target Crewneck Cable Stitch Pullover ($28)
This classic, cable-knit crewneck will complement gold jewelry and accessories during the holidays, yet be wearable for everyday occasions, too.
Farm Rio Abstract Camo Sweater ($175)
In a festive setting, this color palette will look the part, but is surely cooler than any traditional holiday print.
Mango Metallic Knit Sweater ($80)
A hint of metallic thread makes rich colors all the more fun for the holidays.
Madewell Ruffle Neck ($88)
Balance a pair of printed pants or a plaid coat with the feminine detailing of this classic black sweater.
Eloquii Ribbed Off-The-Shoulder Sweater ($75)
This elegant neckline will be a stunning complement to anything from leather pants to a simple pair of jeans.
& Other Stories Statement Collar Knit Cardigan ($119)
Now's your chance to try the quaint collar trend.
Mango Turtleneck Knitted Sweater ($60)
This time of year, a bright red sweater will instantly put you in the holiday spirit.
UO Sherri Cropped Cardigan ($69)
You'll be the life of the party in this fun, sparkly cardigan set.
H&M Bouclé Sweater ($25)
Snuggle up in a super-soft, fuzzy knit for simplified holiday dressing.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others and earn commissions, but we always offer genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.