15 Fuzzy Socks To Wear On Your Next Self-Care Day
Socks (and more specifically, fuzzy socks) are one of our favorite ways to add personality to any outfit, anytime. Since they're almost always hidden inside your shoes, you can wear all kinds of funky designs with the classiest and fanciest of outfits. Winter is all about staying warm and there's something so cozy about tucking your pajama pants into your socks à la The Holiday or curling up with a book in front of the fire. It might not always be fun to deal with the chill of winter, but wearing fuzzy socks is a foolproof way to keep warm.
Cotton Candy Fuzzy Socks ($5, was $6)
Not only are these socks fun in color, they can even be personalized for an accessory that's truly one-of-a-kind. They'll add some sophisticated cozy to your look every time you wear them. Grab one for yourself and one for a friend!
GAP Cozy Socks ($3+)
Tie dye in all its forms definitely reminds us of summer, and the soft knit of this pair will add some color to those gray and dreary days.
Buffalo Plaid Low Cut Socks ($3)
If you're hoping for some coziness but you're not looking for knee-high socks, check out this low cut pair. They're lightweight, stretchy, and are basically pajamas for your feet.
Colorblock Fuzzy Socks ($10)
Pastels aren't just for warm weather! This pack of cotton socks has plenty of colors to pick from and will keep your ankles, as well as your toes, nice and cozy.
Soft-Knit 2-Pack ($7+)
This pair is great for anyone who wants some socks without crazy prints or colors. They're neutral and simple, and great for all different outfit color palettes.
Fuzzy Crew Socks ($14, was $18)
From dots to animal print to peaches, these socks are like a spa day for your feet. Whether you're working from home or taking a self-care afternoon, they'll cheer up your day.
Therawell Moisturizing Gel Socks ($12)
These socks are more than meets the eye. Their gel lining is infused with jojoba, olive, and lavender oils that calm and nourish your feet. Perfect for dry winter heels.
Velvet Chenille Socks ($12)
Velvet's already all over the rest of our wardrobe, so why not add it to our sock drawer too? Grab your favorite color or one in every shade.
Artsy Fuzzy Socks ($14, was $18)
A mix between slippers and socks, this fun pair (made from premium microfiber) has a fun pattern and feels super soft on your feet no matter the season. Sleep with them to help your blood circulation or wear them around the house when you're making your morning coffee.
Marled Sock Pack ($15, was $20)
Soft and fuzzy sherpa keeps your feet extra cozy and since it comes with three pairs, you can get lots of wear out of them. Plus, all their reviews are 5-star!
Craft Knit Crew Sock ($16)
These babies are like wearing a colorful 90s sweater, but for your feet. We'll take two pairs please.
Ombre Low Cut Socks ($3)
We hope classic prints like stripes will never go out of style, and we love the layered look with this pair. Wear them with sneakers or try out the socks and heels trend.
Love You a Latke! Mug and Fuzzy Socks Set ($14, was $19)
The kind of day that calls for cozy socks also calls for a warm drink. Good thing this pair comes with its own mug!
Rib Knit Slouchy Crew Socks ($18)
Dreamy, soft, and cozy, these socks are ideal for lounging around the house on a Saturday morning. They're just slouchy enough that they won't feel too tight, but they're also great for wearing with your favorite boots.
Snowflake Crew Sock ($3)
It doesn't have to be the holiday season to daydream about snow! we'll be wearing this pair until May.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
