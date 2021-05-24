17 Denim Shorts That Will Change Your Mind About The Tricky Summer Staple
Everlane A-Line Denim Short ($60): Everlane is known for their quality wardrobe basics, and their new flattering and affordable denim shorts continue to the case for building your closet around their classic pieces. (Restocking soon).
Good American Cut Off Shorts ($120): Good American knows denim for every body, making them a great option to turn to if you have a tricky time finding denim shorts that fit yours. This vintage-style pair is true denim excellence, but they also have a variety of trendier styles if you're in need.
Reformation Charlie Shorts ($78): These cut off shorts have the ideal relaxed and loose fit, making them easy to move around in. Pair them with your favorite band tee and sneakers when you're on the go this summer.
H&M Denim Paper Bag Shorts ($30): Denim shorts with an elastic waistband? Yes, please! This paper bag pair is especially comfortable and wearable for any shape, and will help mix up your options for summer shorts.
Abercrombie Curve Love Shorts ($59): We wouldn't blame you for sleeping on Abercrombie — but it's time to wake up to the reinterpreted retailer's new lineup. If there's one thing they know, it's denim, which now comes in a wider variety of fits washed and distressed to perfection.
AGOLDE Crisscross Upsized Shorts ($168): The crisscross denim trend has come for our denim shorts, and we're not mad about it. Pair these with a simple black tank and an oversized blazer for the ultimate cool-girl summer look.
ROLLA'S Duster Short ($79): Like a little black dress, every closet needs a pair of little black denim shorts. With a less beachy wash, they'll easily take you from day to night on a warm summer evening.
Levi's 501 Mid Thigh Shorts ($70): Your favorite 501 fit also comes as a relaxed pair of denim shorts. A mid thigh cut and mid wash style always makes for an easy weekend outfit.
Madewell High Waist Denim Shorts ($75): If you're looking for an extra-soft, extra-stretchy pair of denim shorts, look to Madewell. This gorgeous deep blue wash is made with Tencel to ensure a comfy fit.
Urban Renewal Recycled Levi's ($59): The secret to finding your dream pair of vintage Levi's? These curated, one-of-a-kind styles. Another pro tip: Get them tailored!
Dr. Denim Nora Shorts ($65): White or ecru denim lends a classy, preppy touch to your tried-and-true cut offs. Make sure you have a pair in your rotation, like this relaxed, A-line style.
H&M Denim Shorts ($35): True-blue denim has a nostalgic feel to it, making these shorts the perfect match for summer's comeback trends.
One Teaspoon ($118): Baggy jeans, meet baggy shorts—the only natural follow-up denim trend for summer. Give yourself room to breathe in this statement-making pair with yoke detailing that will instantly turn a simple white tee into a complete outfit.
Boyish Monty Shorts ($108): From one of the leading sustainable denim brands in the game, these Boyish shorts offer a quintessential vintage wash on a slightly longer hemline (which we're totally here for).
H&M+ Boyfriend Shorts ($30): Another great cuffed option, these boyfriend shorts won't complicate anything. Wear them from the beach to brunch all summer long.
Levi's Pleated Ribcage Shorts ($80): Here's a hot take: Pleated details are one of the best things to happen to denim shorts. Dress them down with a bikini top and bucket hat, or dress them up with a sleek belt and button up shirt, but don't try to tell me this comfortable development in denim isn't at least a little enticing.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.