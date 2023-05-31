These Linen Pants Outfit Ideas Prove They're A Summer 2023 Staple
Versatile clothing is a must for summer, especially if you need your clothes to last you from the office to happy hour. And if the clothing items are comfortable as well as stylish? It doesn't get better than that. Linen pants are an essential for warm days because they're breathable, they're lightweight, and they'll make you feel like you're on an Italian holiday at all times.
Why wear linen pants?
Linen pants are a great option for summer because they allow air to circulate better than heavy or tight pants.
Are linen pants supposed to be loose?
Linen pants are usually looser than other materials, which allows air inside and can also give the illusion of a maxi skirt. How loose the pants are will depend on the specific pair.
Are linen pants on trend?
Linen pants are very popular right now! This summer continues last year's trend of finding clothes that are cute and comfortable, and linen pants check all the boxes.
Can you wear a t-shirt with linen pants?
You can definitely wear a t-shirt with linen pants. We'd recommend finding a more fitted, higher quality tee so that you don't wear two loose items together.
Linen Pants Outfit Ideas
A Pop Of Color
ANNE KLEIN Linen High Rise Wide-Leg Asymmetrical-Fly Pants ($99)
You can never go wrong with a pair of lime linen trousers. Paired with a sparkly tee, the ANNE KLEIN Linen High Rise Wide-Leg Asymmetrical-Fly Pants($99) are exactly what you need to brighten up the office, but they look just as good with sneakers and a denim jacket.
Casual Coffee Hangs
Forever 21 Linen-Blend Mid-Rise Pants ($19, was $25)
When paired with a t-shirt or a tank, sneakers, and your favorite jewelry, the Forever 21 Linen-Blend Mid-Rise Pants ($19, was $25) become an elevated version of sweatpants. Top with a blazer for some extra sophistication.
All Business
GAP Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants ($71+)
If you're a suit kind of gal, why not have fun with it? The GAP Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants ($71+) blends a traditionally feminine color with a silhouette that will make you feel extra powerful. Plus, it looks amazing with sneakers, boots, or heels.
Sassy And Sophisticated
A New Day™ Super High-Rise Wide Leg Linen Culotte Pants ($30)
If you're more of a minimalist, the crop on theA New Day™ Super High-Rise Wide Leg Linen Culotte Pants ($30) adds some low-key visual interest without relying on patterns or textures. When worn with a silky tank and sandals, it's the perfect outfit to go with an Aperol Spritz.
Barely There
NYDJ Marilyn Linen Blend Trousers ($96+)
You can never go wrong with khaki pants and a white blouse, and theNYDJ Marilyn Linen Blend Trousers ($96+) prove it. These linen pants have more of a streamlined silhouette, which will work for anyone who wants a more traditionally professional look.
A Match Made In Heaven
Reformation Vesta Pant ($178) + Jacinta Linen Top ($78)
We'll never say no to a matching set, and the Reformation Vesta Pant ($178) pairs perfectly with the Jacinta Linen Top ($78). (Seriously, we can't get enough). Matching sets are a way to dress up any picnic or Sunday morning brunch.
Life Of The Party
A New Day™ High-Rise Wide Leg Linen Pull-On Pants ($25)
Do you always go straight for the funkiest pattern and wildest colors? Then your closet definitely needs a pair of linen pants like theA New Day™ High-Rise Wide Leg Linen Pull-On Pants ($25). Not only are they bold and bright, but they also feature multiple colors that you can form your outfit around.
Out Of Office
CASLON® Linen Blend Ankle Pants ($56)
To channel your inner Coastal Grandmother (or Italian Aunt), pair a button down with a pair of CASLON® Linen Blend Ankle Pants ($56). This is a classic outfit that gives you the ultimate summer look, no matter what time of year it is.
