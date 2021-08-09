Celebrate Leo Season With These 13 Fierce Animal Print Finds
Nothing screams (or shall we say, ROARS) Leo season quite like bold animal prints. The Leo archetype is perfectly represented by the lion: bold, confident, and here to be *seen*. Whether you're rocking a makeup look for Leos or getting a Leo tattoo, now's the time to embody this fierce energy. From cheetah dots to zebra stripes, animal prints are guaranteed to add a hint of drama to your outfit or Leo-inspired decor — and a dash of extra confidence to your mood. Live the Leo life with 13 of our favorite animal print finds for decor, outfits, and accessories.
Dana Gibson Leopard Lamp Shade ($98)
Light it up, Leo style. This uber-adorable lamp shade features a wholly unique take on animal print, and will add an eclectic and artsy touch to any space.
Papier Leopard Print Notebook ($27)
Keep notes on how awesome you are, lovely Leo. This gorgeous leopard print notebook features 85gsm paper and comes in both hardcover and softback options. You can also personalize the cover with your name, favorite quote, or inspirational phrase.
Le-Coterie Cheetah Pillow ($195)
Animal prints can be fun and loud, but they can also be totally classic. This elegant pillow combines the feisty energy of cheetah print with clean lines and a classic silhouette to create a decor piece that's both funky and elevated.
L'or de Seraphine Ares Candle ($44)
Sure, this candle is *technically* called the Ares candle (for the uninitiated: Ares, the Greek god of War, is the archetype on which the sign Aries is based), but everything about this candle is a total Leo mood. The stalking cheetah, the palm floral print, the cedarwood and patchouli scent?!? This candle is perfect for *any* fire sign.
One King's Lane Akia Pillow ($65)
We haven't given zebra stripes enough love in the world of animal prints. This darling design features majestic zebras galloping atop a saturated red fabric. We could see this pillow fitting in perfectly with an eclectic, travel-themed space.
Fox and Velvet Speedy Cheetah Framed Art Print ($48)
Looking for a modern take on animal print? Why not go with a print of the entire animal? This adorable rendering of the cheetah is perfect for adding a splash of color in any room of your home.
Anthropologie Leopards Wallpaper ($198)
Not for the faint of heart, this leopard-printed wallpaper (and we mean that *literally*) is a truly attention-grabbing piece. Use it on a statement wall or cover an entire room in it. A third approach: Get creative, and use this wallpaper to line drawers — or pop it into a picture frame.
Toluca Swim Artemis One Piece ($105)
Co-founded by fitness influencer Whitney Simmons, Toluca Swim is unique in the world of swimwear: The company focuses on creating swimwear in shapes that actually make women feel GOOD about their bodies. Total confidence in your own skin? It doesn't get more Leo than that.
Beyond Yoga High Waist Midi Leggings ($99)
This electric pink color is giving us ALL the Leo vibes. Leos are known to be in touch with their physicality, so getting in a good sweat sesh will definitely help boost your Leo energy. Slipping into these high-waist leggings, with their moisture-wicking fabric and elastic waist, is the comfiest (and cutest) way to get in gear.
Spiritual Gangster Leopard Slipdress ($108)
This on-trend and featherweight slip dress is so silky-soft, it will keep you cool on even the hottest August day. As a bonus, for every purchase of their products, Spiritual Gangster will donate a meal to a person in need through their partnership with Feed America. Leo, who loves to lead toward a better future for humanity, roars in applause.
Liberty London Leopard Candles, Set of 2 ($37)
HOW CUTE are these two leopard-print candles? Get a white or gold candelabra or taper holder set, and place these gorgeous candles in the center of your summer table setting. These babies are sure to elevate any tablescape.
Erin Condren Leopard Notebook($16)
Have you been introduced to Erin Condren's line of notebooks, planners, agendas, and stationery yet? If not, tell your bank account we said we're sorry. Start (or add to) your collection of paper goods with this beautiful coiled notebook. You can even personalize the front with your name or a short quote — the choice is yours!
Reformation Flounce Leopard Print Crepe Mini Skirt ($100)
We thought we'd round out this shopping guide with another reminder of just how utterly *classic* animal prints can be. It doesn't get much more elegant than this crepe skirt from Reformation, which is not only the epitome of class and taste, but also made sustainably. A hearty Leo CHEERS to that!
