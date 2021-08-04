Here's Your Handy Labor Day Packing Guide
Heads up — there's only a few more weeks left to take that summer trip! If you don't already have some time off scheduled, you can still squeeze in a weekend getaway with some last-minute planning, and packing. Whether you're headed to relax on the beach, explore a new city, or get away to the countryside, let this packing list be the jumping off point for all the essentials you need to bring in your suitcase or weekend tote.
Destination: City
'47 New York Yankees Cap ($34)
Show off your new love for the city with a sleek baseball cap, which will also keep the sun off your face and your hair out of the way.
H&M Oversized Linen-Blend Jacket ($50)
Even in the heat, a lightweight blazer is actually a great way to cover up a little sweat and look instantly pulled together when you're on the go.
Girlfriend Collective Bike Unitard ($78)
Any way you get away with wearing activewear (read: sweat-proof clothes) in the city is a win, and trends like onesies, tennis skirts, and biker shorts makes the style trick easier than ever.
Reebok Club C 85 Sneaker ($70)
The number one item you should pack for a trip to the city? Sneakers. After your friend makes you walk "just a few more blocks," you'll understand.
ASOS DESIGN Curve Basic Wide Leg Jersey Pants In Animal Print ($32)
Bring a playful pair of printed pants to wear with a t-shirt and sneakers by day and a crop top and heels by night.
Destination: Beach
Everlane The Relaxed Linen Shirt ($60)
Linen shirts are your secret weapon for a beach vacation — wear them as cover up, a top, or style them over a mini dress for a more casual day time look.
Target Shirred Underwire Bikini Top ($20) and Side-Tie High Leg Scoop Bikini Bottom ($15)
A beachside vacation is an obvious excuse to pick up a trendy new swimsuit for the summer, like this flirty, ruched bikini.
Reformation Rue Platform Slide Sandal ($178)
90s-inspired platform slides are casual enough to wear to the beach during the day, but cool enough to wear to your dinner plans come night.
Ray-Ban RB3669 Shiny Gold Sunglasses ($159)
Obviously, no beach bag is complete without a pair of sunnies. Choose a tinted pair to stay on-trend for the season.
The Destination: Countryside
Angela Mele Milano Cardigan ($145)
For long drives and cool country evenings, a cozy cardigan is an essential for weekends in the countryside, any time of the year.
GAP Mid Rise Destructed Denim Shorts ($55)
Pack a pair of denim shorts for outdoor activities and casual gatherings alike.
Vince Camuto Afelia Knee High Boot ($150)
Use your upcoming trip to the country as an excuse to snag the next biggest boot trend (western boots!) from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
H&M Floral Slip Dress ($40)
If there's a celebration on your itinerary, a floral slip dress can be dressed up with heels and repurposed with your cowboy boots the next day.
Forever 21 Brushed Felt Fedora ($20)
While you're out of office, bring a felt fedora to top off all your looks with a vacation mindset.
What's on your Labor Day summer packing list? DM us with your favorite items on Instagram!
