21 Cute And Colorful Spring Break Essentials For Your Best Vacay Yet
We're officially dreaming of spring — and spring break! — now that the days are getting longer and the weather is (slowly but surely) warming up. Spring break is basically a primer to summer, we're all about the bright colors and over-the-top accessories that will make this year one to remember. Whether you're planning an out of town spring adventure or opting for a staycation, these essentials will put you in a sunny mood.
Chunks Juno Claw Clip ($14)
When a cool morning turns into a hot afternoon, it's time to get your hair off your neck! Wrap it up in a cute claw clip from this AAPI-owned brand — it won't crease your hair the way that a regular ponytail holder might, plus it's just super cute.
sugarfina Champagne Bears ($3+)
No spring adventure is complete without sweets, and gummy bears are a great option because they won't melt the way that chocolate does. Swap your usual fruity bears for these (non-alcoholic) champagne bears instead!
Suntouched Light Hair Lightener ($36)
Get a head start on your summer hair with this spray that brings out your natural highlights with its heat-activated technology.
Impala Quad Skate ($110)
Why walk when you can skate? Grab a neutral pair of inline skates or go crazy with a funky, patterned pair of quads. You'll break a sweat *and* get to enjoy an entertaining afternoon. Don't forget the knee pads!
Pacifica Reusable Undereye Masks ($15)
These masks smooth out wrinkles and hydrate like crazy, which comes in handy when you've been out in the sun all day. Just apply your favorite serum and press the mask into your skin. The best part? They're reusable!
Out From Under Sydney Collared V-Neck Top ($59)
You need something comfy to wear when you're just lounging around your AirBnB. Pair this pullover with the matching pants for a breezy set that will leave you feeling like you're floating on air.
Electric Lime Please Recycle Fanny Pack ($48)
Not only will this water-resistant pack hold your wallet while you weather all your adventures, but we love that it's made from recycled materials. The neon also adds a serious punch to any outfit.
NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette ($18)
We're all about jewel tones for winter but now that the sun's out, it's time to play with neons! Use different shapes, lines, and colors to add an extra layer to your look à la Euphoria.
Great or Nothing by Joy McCullough, Caroline Tung Richmond, Tess Sharpe, & Jessica Spotswood ($19)
As soon as we get a break, we're reaching for our next read. Whether you're a fan of the classics or you always watch what books are trending on TikTok, there's something out there for you. We're can't wait to start this retelling of Little Women that places the March sisters in WWII!
This title is available on March 8, 2022.
Five Drinks Co. Canned Cocktail Variety 10-Pack ($25)
Possibly the best thing about these canned drinks is how easy it is to take them with you on-the-go. And since they're pre-made, they save you time too! Our faves are the Moscow Mule and Mojito but we'd definitely recommend them all. ;)
Olympia Smocked Strapless Bathing Suit ($78)
This strapless stunner will help you avoid any of those dreaded strap tan lines. Once you're done laying out, just throw on a pair of cutoffs and wear it as a bodysuit for the rest of the day.
iHip Mini Bluetooth Panda Wireless Speaker ($15)
You can't have a fun trip without your go-to playlist! A mini speaker that you can fit in your pocket lets you take your music wherever you go. Plus who doesn't want a cute little panda smiling up at them?
Touchland Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Mist ($9)
This new take on hand sanitizer comes in a bottle (which you can spray 500 times, btw) and uses a moisturizing and vegan formula to keep your hands clean.
Wyeth Satin Bucket Hat ($38)
Throw on a cute bucket hat that keeps the sun off your face but is also easy to fold up in your bag. The pearls on this pick automatically elevate your 'fit without too much effort.
The Good Patch Nite Nite Patches ($16+)
If you're traveling outside of your time zone, chances are you'll deal with jet lag and a messed up sleep schedule. These patches have premium hemp extract and melatonin to help you catch those zzz's.
New Sensation Rectangle Sunglasses ($20)
Gone are the days of boring sunglasses so grab yourself a pair or two in a fun color and shape. This lemony pair is UV Protected and oh so trendy.
Versed Guards Up Daily Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum ($22)
Sunscreen is important all year round but it never hurts to add a little extra once hibernation ends. This tube from Versed rubs in easily without any of the white cast that might put you off of this beauty step.
Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals ($50)
Birks get a pastel upgrade with a lilac pair that has 'spring' written all over them. Wear them to lunch, to the store, or to the beach. They're good everywhere!
Women's Small Zip Wallet ($10)
A bright color helps your wallet stand out from the crowd. This one is tiny enough to fit in your pocket but big enough to fit cash instead of just your card, which might actually help you spend less.
Lark Adventurewear Jersey Jogger ($44)
Every gal needs a comfy pair of joggers and these babies are made with Lark's Softek fabric. They're soft, breezy, and protect your legs from the sun!
8 Other Reasons Acrylic Hoops ($28)
Earrings (especially neon ones) are always a super easy way to add color to whatever you're wearing — even if it's a tee and some athletic shorts!
