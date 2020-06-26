How to Create the Staycation of Your Dreams
We can all agree that the point of a vacation is to explore, enjoy plenty of R&R and step out of your daily routine. But if you daydream about achieving vacation bliss during these uncertain travel times, a staycation is just the ticket. We're not talking about the kind of staycation where you Netflix binge all day (although there is a time and place for that), we're talking about an experience that will make you look at your city in a whole new light. We're sharing 10 tips and tricks to create a staycation that will rival any getaway.
Photo: @obsidian courtesy of Airbnb
1. Make It an Overnight: Airbnb and VRBO are starting to open up and even just one night in someone else's cool digs can make a staycation feel like the real deal. Checking into a local hotel is the perfect way to escape into vacation mode. Did we mention room service? That's pretty much a given. (via Airbnb)
2. Play Photographer: Instagram and vacations go together like PB&J, but there is no reason you can’t go Instagram-crazy in your own city. Explore new areas and take photos from every angle. Afterwards turn the pics into a fun DIY project that will serve as a love note to your city. (via Artifact Uprising)
3. Act Like a Tourist: It might sound cheesy, but stick with us. Plenty of cities offer informational and digital tours that showcase the history, architecture and even hidden food scenes within a city. After all, you can learn something new everyday.
4. Eat Breakfast in Bed: Vacation time calls for leisurely mornings and nothing screams comfort more than breakfast food, coffee and a fluffy pillow. (via The Glitter Guide)
5. Don't Wait in Lines: The best part of a staycation is that you already know about the best places to eat that aren't always jam-packed. If you do want to try to attempt a foodie hotspot, just be sure to go there at non-peak hours and make a reservation if they now require one. (via @bangbangpie)
6. Try a New Restaurant, Even for Takeout. We all have that running list of restaurants that we plan on trying but never actually get to. Use a staycation as a chance to cross a few things off of your personal foodie bucket list, even if it's takeout in a local park. (via Tupelo Honey Cafe, Asheville, NC)
7. Take a Class: Learn how to whip up a new meal or try a new workout style; you might just discover a new interest that will last beyond the staycation. (via Brit + Co Classes)
8. Cook Something New. Whether you want to up-level your baking skills or dream up fresh summer recipes explore a new recipe to make and serve it up as one of your new staples. (via Brit + Co)
9. Go for a Bike Ride. It's the thing to do now. Find a trail near you and stock up on cute bike gear for a refreshing tour of your town. (via Outdoor Voices and Rapha)
10. Enjoy a Spa Day: A vacation does call for a hefty dose of R&R, so DIY yourself a spa day and get to pampering. (via Brit + Co)
