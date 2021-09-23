13 DIY Jeans On TikTok That Will Make Your Outfit One-Of-A-Kind
Between our love for crafting and the fact that we cannot stop wearing jeans, upcycled denim DIYs are one of our favorite ways to spend an afternoon. Jeans are great because based on the wash and the cut, they can be worn with everything from a sweater and sneakers to a show-stopping (and easy) Halloween costume. These crafty upgrades from TikTok will turn your favorite denim into a pair that's literally one-of-a-kind.
DIY Flare Jeans
@nihadesigns
Small flare basically .#fyp #sewing #upcycling #custom #jeans #recyclingclothes♬ original sound - CA2 ®
If the whole skinny jean debacle has made you want to give up your jeggings, reconsider throwing out your skinniest pair and pick up the scissors instead.
Baggy Jeans
@nicoleungu
How to be a baddie on a budget 🤩##fyp ##euphoria ##sewing ##lifehack ##diy ##fashion ##jeans ##alt ##baddieonabudget♬ feel something - bea miller - valen🫀
Baggy jeans can be difficult to work with because while they look trendy, you constantly have to make sure they're not falling down. This DIY eliminates that problem.
Embroidery
@sarasnaccc
brb boutta embroider everything i own✌🏼 ##fyp ##embroidery ##embroideredjeans ##diy ##TurboTaxLivePick6 ##DoritosFlatLife ##PepsiHalftimeChallenge♬ wish you were here by pink floyd - lilee ⭐️
We love small details that make a big difference. There are so many different directions you can go in with embroidery: flowers, quotes, geometric shapes. The world is your oyster.
Front-Front Jeans
@ajxtinsley
DIY Kendall Jenner jeans👖✂️ #kendall #kendalljenner #diyjeans #jeans #diy #diyfashion #sewing #fashionstudent #diyfyp #sewingdiy #kardashian #jen♬ Did It On’em - Nicki Minaj
If you're feeling a bit more adventurous, try this crazy DIY that replaces the back of your jeans with another pair's front. So that means that you can wear them both ways... and that there's another pair that's back-back?
Criss Cross Buttons
@bri.hull
Reply to @siamia_ homemade crissy crossy denim 👖 #diyjeans #outfitideas #stylehack #fashionhacks♬ Beatbox Freestyle - The Badde$t
Whether you need to cinch the waist on some bigger jeans or just want a more interesting waistline, this DIY is too easy to pass up.
Bleach
@stark0pf
i wanted to do the whole leg but the clorox thingies ran out rip #diy #bleachjeans #diyjeansmakeover♬ heavy in my mind - Jurk
An eye-catching design that doesn't require sewing or iron-on patches? Yes, please.
Doodles
@jambajukiee
You guys wanted to see the fjnsihed result:) #fyp #foryoupage #loki #TakisTransformation #art #artist #marvel♬ Payday (feat. Young Thug) - Doja Cat
If you used to doodle in your textbooks as much as we did, consider this an upgrade.
Fix Those Holes
@gretchenbohling
denim diy repost! #sewinghack #sustainablefashion #denimhack #alterations #mending♬ original sound - gretchenbohling
While this isn't necessarily a creativity DIY, knowing how to fix your jeans when they're suffering from some wear and tear will save you a ton of money.
Patches
@zinforshort
these are not as fire as i imagined. #thrift #upcycle #fashion #diy #patchwork #denim #embroidery #fyp #fypツ♬ prom queen by beach bunny - siennamae
Take some inspiration from this TikTok user and gather up fabric scraps, socks, and more for these jeans. Make them monochromatic or touch on every color of the rainbow.
Two-Toned Flair
@sillytab
making flare/bellbottom jeans! #fyp #sewing♬ Message - Alex G
This take on the flare jeans adds another layer of color that we can't get enough of.
Tote Bag
@goodfair
DIY denim tote bag ✨ #asmr #diy #thrifteddenim #upcycling #thriftflip♬ falling in love - :)
If you happen to have too many pairs of jeans (we understand), pick a pair you don't wear very often and turn it into something else, like this handy tote.
Quilt Jeans
@bibijaneangelica
Reply to @yourbestie541 Ask me anything in the comments👖 #lerenoptiktok #fashionrevolution♬ Aesthetic Girl - Yusei
If you make these jeans with some friends does that count as a quilting bee?
Tips and Tricks
@ysabelhilado
Tips for sewing denim 🤍 #sewingtips #denim #fashiondesign #sewing #diyclothes #sewingtiktok♬ WUSYANAME (feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign) - Tyler, The Creator
Whether you're a beginner or a crafting queen, it's always a good idea to have tips and tricks in your back pocket.
What upcycled denim DIYs are you working on right now? Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest DIY content.
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!