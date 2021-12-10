This Winter Salad Recipe Is Packed With Flavor and Insanely Delicious
When it comes to eating salads, we kinda need to be impressed. Salads can be *delicious*, but it takes innovative cooking, tons of flavor, and seasonal ingredients to get our attention. That's one of the reasons we LOVE this winter salad recipe from Most Hungry. Fennel is one of those flavors that feels fresh but is totally in season during the winter months, making it an ideal ingredient for creative recipes around the holidays. Ditto oranges, the citrus fruit that's on everyone's mind come December.
The first step to creating this elevated and scrumptious salad is to bread and fry some chicken cutlets (not sure how? Don't worry, Most Hungry has you covered on that here.) Once that's done, add the rest of the ingredients for a wintery dish that's somehow hearty and lightened up all at once.
Fennel Salad With Blood Orange, Thyme, and Toasted Walnuts
Photo by Most Hungry.
Ingredients:
- Chicken cutlet, breaded and fried
- 1 bulb fennel, finely sliced
- 1 small shallot, finely sliced
- 1-2 blood oranges – supremed, sliced diced... whatever you have the patience for
- 1/4 cup walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
- Small bunch of thyme
- A few fennel fronds, roughly torn
- Olive oil
- Fresh ground pepper
- Flakey salt
Photo by Most Hungry.
Directions:
So, since you’re mainly making a salad here, all you need to do is combine your ingredients in a large bowl, toss everything gently with you hands and make sure to season with some salt and fresh pepper. Then, top with a healthy drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Taste to make sure your seasoning is all good, then go ahead and add a generous handful of that salad atop one of those perfectly cooked chicken cutlets and eat up!
Recipe and photos by Most Hungry.
