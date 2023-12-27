10 Fleece-Lined Tights That You'll Actually Want To Wear
Winter crept into town with all it's chilly temps, signaling that fleece-lined tights are definitely a necessity ASAP. Unlike the stockings we were once forced to wear with formal or holiday dresses, these have a much more sleek appearance — the kind of soft girl accessories you'll gladly choose to wear. So, give us twirl in your best winter balletcore, and we'll join you while wearing our best fleece-lined tights.
Wolford Thermo Tights
These black fleece-lined tights are the adult version of the tights you grew up wearing. Plus, they're sustainable!
Plush Fleece-Lined Stirrup Tights
Stirrup tights are very on trend for if you really want to lean into balletcore this winter.
Hue Faux Sheer Fleece-Lined Tights
Want the look of wearing sheer fleece-lined tights without showing your business to the world? These are the pair you'll want to buy.
Spanx Plush Tummy Shaping Tights
For my girls who like tummy support, Spanx designed these tights for you.
A New Day Cable Fleece Lined Tights
A New Day's designs haven't failed us yet, so we know this pair of cable fleece-lined tights are worth buying. They even come in three colors — black, charcoal, and white!
Simply Vera Vera Wang Fleece Lined Tights
You can never have too many pairs of black tights. It's impossible — trust us.
G&Y 2 Pairs of Fleece-Lined Tights
If you get tired of wearing black opaque tights, wear this pink pair with a Bordeaux wool coat.
URATOT 4 Pack Warm Fleece Tights
We'll never get tired of buying anything that has multiple items in, especially fleece-lined tights.
NY & Co Fleece-Lined Tights
These tights have the best coverage and will look great with your new pleated mini skirt.
Berkshire Cozy Fleece-Lined Tights
If you're looking for a pair of tights that are simple without being black or too sheer, go for this brown pair.
Which fleece-lined tights are you showing up in the new year wearing?
