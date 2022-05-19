You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make TikTok's Dirty Soda At Home
Think of dirty soda similar to an ice cream float or a cream soda. It really tastes like both, even if it looks a bit like an iced latte! Dirty sodas have been popular in Utah for years, and they make for a great alternative to coffee. The original recipe for a dirty soda features Diet Coke, coconut syrup, cream, and lime juice, but you can change it up depending on your personal flavor preferences. It only takes a few ingredients to make, so keep reading for everything you need to know about this trending recipe.
Dirty Soda Ideas
@enerianna my dream is to go to a Utah soda drive thru🥤 #utahsoda#dirtydietcoke#dietcoke#sodashop#utahtok#dietcokelover#pov#sodadrink♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell
If you don't want to spend a ton of money on syrups, cream, and lime juice, there's an easy alternative: Just add creamer to your coke! Any coconut-flavored creamer is an easy way to get both the creamy consistency *and* summery flavor of the original drink.
@thirstdrinks How much of the stuff goes in the drink #creamsoda#milksoda#dietcokeandcream#utahsoda#sodashop#soda#thirsty#thirstdrinks#fyp#duet#utah♬ original sound - Thirst Drinks
Not a fan of Coke? Try a combo of coconut creamer + raspberry puree + Dr. Pepper (or another cherry-flavored soda) for some extra fruity flavor. We're big fans of cherry, so this is definitely the next combo we want to try.
@juliajenson16 The yummiest caffeine free “Utah” soda combo!!! Please let me know if you try this how you like it! #FORDfortheBuilders#LIKEABOMBSHELL#dirtysoda#swig#utahsoda#creamerinsoda#utahmom#utahgirlie#utahgirl#utahsodatrend♬ original sound - Julia
If you're trying to cut back on soda, try using sparkling water instead. There are so many coconut-flavored waters out there that will give you similar tasty flavors without any of the sugar or caffeine. Add your coconut creamer, then your raspberry and coconut syrups. Top with lime juice and voilà!
@swigdrinks Craving a #dirtysoda that just so happens to be smooth?! #swig#prom#heartstopper#eidmubarak#starwarsday#may#fyp#swigdrinks♬ In My Mind (feat. Crystal Waters) - Never Dull
A combo of butterscotch, root beer, and vanilla cream is the laid-back butterbeer we've always needed. Just close your eyes and you could be at Hogwarts!
How To Make Dirty Soda
We grabbed some ingredients to make this recipe ourselves and it tastes *so* much better than we expected! Some things to note: If you opt for a non-dairy creamer like we did, don't worry if it separates after sitting for a little bit. It won't affect the flavor. Just stir it again. And since the original recipe calls for both syrup and cream, we switched it up a bit and went with creamer instead.
Dirty Soda Ingredients
- Soda
- 3 tablespoons creamer
- 1/4 teaspoon lime juice
Instructions
- Add ice to your glass, then fill with soda. Make sure you leave a little bit of room for your other ingredients!
- Top with creamer and lime juice, then stir.
- Sip, enjoy, repeat.
