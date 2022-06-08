10 Viral TikTok Brunch Recipes To Recreate At Home
Brunch recipes always taste amazing (we're looking at you eggs Benedict), but we don't always want to spend a ton of money or a ton of time in the kitchen to make them. If you're in the same boat, then you came to the right place. These TikTok recipes make for easy and quick meals the next time you're hosting brunch, and considering they all have over 1 million views, it's safe to say they're delicious.
Delicious TikTok Recipes For Brunch
@snackqween Reply to @cebommar YES #chilioileggs ♬ original sound - Jen Curley
Instead of butter or regular oil, cook your eggs in chili oil for an insane burst of flavor. Serve on top of rice like @snackqween does, or add this to your go-to avocado toast recipe.
@petitecakery Strawberries+Puff Pastry=TO DIE FOR🙌🏽🍓#springtimetreat #easyrecipe #brunch #strawberrydessert #homebaker #eastertreat ♬ Say So (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Doja Cat] - Elliot Van Coup
You don't have to go to the pastry aisle for danishes anymore. This strawberry recipe is about to become a brunch staple.
@foodmymuse What would you add this #sauce to? #eggyolk #toast #butter #breakfast #brunch #recipe #foodtiktok #KraftMacMeSkip ♬ original sound - Nadia Aidi
This sauce is really just a mix of egg yolks, butter, pepper, and lemon zest. It's like hollandaise sauce!
@lindseyeatsla jammy eggs w chili butter & garlic yogurt (IB Çılbır) #cilbir #breakfastideas #recipes ♬ original sound - Lindsey Eats
Soft-boiled eggs require the same exact process for making hard-boiled ones, they just cook for less time. If you're not so sure about the consistency, you can fry them instead.
@cristinaaa1996 Reply to @lee_2414 #brie #brietok #cheeselover #cheesetok ♬ this is what falling in love feels like - JVKE
Mix sweet and savory with this honey + garlic + salt combo. The garlic and salt will add a nice bite to the brie, and will also go great with berries or jam.
@_yu.jung Reply to @alanyymolina you read my mind😂 dalgona french toast with flower milk bread🌼 @_yu.jung #dalgona #frenchtoast #brunch #homecafe #dessert #aesthetic #milkbread #foryou #fyp #spring #recipe ♬ som original - naosouodree
If you can't find flower bread in your grocery store, just buy a loaf of your favorite and use a cookie cutter.
You'll Be Daydreaming About These TikTok Recipes
@somethingaboutsandwiches Grilled cheese roll ups! 😋🧀 #cheese #foodhack #viralfood #recipe #recipes #breakfast #brunch #grilledcheese ♬ Fly Away - Tones And I
Taquitos just got an upgrade that every picky eater will love. Switch up the cheese every few roll-ups to add in some variety.
@twincoast PEACH RAZZ BOWLS 🍑 2 cups peaches, 2 cups raspberries, 1/4c milk and honey if needed! FOLLOW us for more recipes like this! #smoothie #fruit #peach #smoothiebowl #icecream #vegan #xyz #healthyrecipes #foryou #fyp #recipes #pink ♬ about damn time x promiscuous - Adam Wright
Peach and raspberry is the duo we didn't know we needed. These summer flavors will go great with granola, honey, and (of course) raspberries on top.
@arimonika #crepes #imyourmomnow #nutellacrepes #strawberrynutella #nutellaandstrawberry #easyrecipe #cheaprecipe #breakfast #breakfastideasforkids #recipe ♬ original sound - Ariana Ruiz
If you close your eyes when you take a bite, you might be able to convince yourself you're in Paris. Our favorite crepe combos are strawberries and chocolate, and ham and brie.
@val.deltoro 😋 Tuscan Bread for Breakfast will NEVER disappoint 💯🙌🏼😊✨ #tuscanbread #breakfastrecipeseasy #eggsforbreakfast #breakfastgoals ♬ The Very First Night (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift
Melt some ham and cheese on top of your favorite breakfast bread, then top with a fried egg and sliced avocado. This recipe is easy-peasy, no matter how many brunch guests you have.
