Starbucks Is Bringing Back Raspberry Syrup For An “Extremely Limited Time”

This is not a drill: Starbucks’ raspberry syrup is coming back to cafes! The flavor was considered a fan-favorite before being discontinued in 2023. After two long years, Starbucks has indeed confirmed that raspberry will return next month.

Scroll on for everything we know about the return of raspberry syrup at Starbucks!

@markie_devo The potential comeback of Starbucks' raspberry syrup first started with some online chatter, courtesy of food blogger @markie_devo . “Starbucks is bringing back the Raspberry Syrup for a limited time,” they wrote in a June 24 Instagram post .

Reddit But that’s not all – Starbucks might be launching an all-new cold brew bev that coincides with the syrup’s return. “Speculation has it that they will drop a new Raspberry Cream Cold Brew alongside the returning syrup,” the caption continues. The post also speculates that Starbucks rewards members will be granted early access to the beloved raspberry flavor on July 24 before it launches nationwide for all customers on July 29.

Reddit Starbucks confirmed the return of raspberry syrup with Brit + Co, noting it’ll be available at U.S. locations in July for a limited time. The speculated release dates for raspberry remain unconfirmed.

Reddit Though it was a popular choice for drinks like raspberry lemonades, raspberry white mochas, and raspberry chai lattes, Starbucks’ raspberry syrup was ultimately discontinued in 2023 in order to “make room for new innovations, like developing new syrup flavors.”

Starbucks It’s safe to say that Starbucks customers are thrilled with the news about the raspberry syrup’s return, with many expressing their excitement on social media. “Yay so glad it’s returning even if it’s temporary,” one person commented on Instagram . “Oooooo I love the strawberry and horchata cold foams,” another Instagram user said. “I’m pumped for this.” “Why can’t they bring it back permanently,” someone on Redditsaid. “Ooh that cold brew sounds so refreshing,” another Redditor commented.

Starbucks A few Starbucks employees online are somewhat hesitant to embrace raspberry’s return, especially since it’ll only be available for a limited time. Several employees noted that their Starbucks stores are set to receive only one shipment of the syrup, which further emphasizes how limited it’ll be. “Excited and annoyed honestly,” one person said on Reddit. “The fact that it is so limited is going to cause SO MUCH customer disappointment.” “[It's] extremely limited time, stores are only getting one shipment,” someone else commented. “How big that shipment is who knows, don't be surprised if stores sell out the first couple days. 💀”

Starbucks That being said, if you’re a fiend for Starbucks’ raspberry syrup, you’ll want to stay on top of the exact release dates, join the chain’s rewards program, and check back here in order to receive updates. Based on the anticipation thus far, I’d be super surprised if Starbucks didn’t bring raspberry syrup back full-time again.

