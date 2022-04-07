These 10 Breakfast Pasta Recipes Will Blow Your Mind
If there's one thing we could eat for the rest of our lives, it would be cozy, flavorful, delicious pasta. There's something so cozy about a foolproof noodles and sauce combo, and we devour mac and cheese, lasagna, and orzo with equal fervor.
As much as we love all things noodle for dinner, there's something exciting and fun about turning dishes you normally serve at dinner into something that works for breakfast. And if you love pasta as much as we do, then we have 10 breakfast pasta recipes to inspire you to ditch your usual egg sandwich.
@howtohackittm could we interest you in a bowl of cereal pasta? #foodhack#ukfood#learnontiktok#cerealhacks♬ Ayo Italian check - Jaqueef Charles
Step Up Your Cereal Game
If you're all about making your own noodles, swap flour for ground up cereal and you'll have a sweet breakfast pasta everyone will rave about. This recipe calls for chocolate cereal and Nutella, but you can try Fruit Loops and jam or Cinnamon Toast Crunch and cinnamon butter.
@livwellvg rate my pathetic yolk break 1-10 #breakfastpasta#healthybreakfast#foodtok#breakfasttok#livwellvg#PepsiApplePieChallenge♬ Blue Blood - Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (And Noodles)
One of the most fun things about cooking is how experimental and engaging it is. If you're not sure which recipe to make, just open your fridge and grab whatever you think goes well together! You can swap pasta for gnocchi if you aren't a fan of spaghetti before 10 am, but don't forget breakfast classics like eggs and sausage.
@bitesofjay Balaleet🇰🇼🍴بلاليط #fyp#balaleet#recipes#tiktokfood#ramadan#ramadanrecipes#وصفات#وصفات_رمضانيه#بلاليط#الكويت♬ original sound - bitesofjay
Try Something New
Balaleet is a classic breakfast dish in the United Arab Emirates, and it just happens to be super easy to cook up. Vermicelli (long, strand pasta) pairs wonderfully with the Rosewater and cardamom. Top with a sweet egg omelette and drizzle with honey.
@thebeccamurray Reply to @allthekingsmen_andsteve it is exactly as described #easyrecipe#breakfastpasta#putaneggonit♬ umm.. yeah - andrew
The Usual, Please
If you eat spinach, eggs, hot sauce, and sausage for breakfast everyday, why not just eat them on top of pasta?
@daphneoz Breakfast just got better! Meet Eggs Puttanesca — it’s like pasta for breakfast… minus the pasta plus an egg… Trust me, it’s a thing! 🍳🥫 #fyp♬ Say So (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Doja Cat] - Elliot Van Coup
Puttanesca 2.0
Daphne swaps pasta for eggs in this Puttanesca recipe, but we'd leave the noodles in to make this a true breakfast pasta. Full of tomatoes, olives, and peppers, this recipe is warm, filling, and delicious.
@foodbyhailey a sweet twist on the #pastachips trend. #easyrecipe#dessert#airfryer#recipe#pasta#pastatiktok#fyp#foryou#viral#foodtiktok#4thofjuly#bbq♬ Silenzio Bruno. Chiquitita by ABBA slowed - ur loved <3
Cinnamon Buns 🤝 Pasta
More often than not, pasta dishes are savory or salty. But that doesn't mean you can't try out a sweet breakfast pasta! These cinnamon bun noodle chips are the perfect addition to brunch, or make for a great side dish on those nights you're craving breakfast for dinner.
@thehungerdiaries
Baked #fetapasta with #strawberries ! 🍓 Can’t believe how well this turned out. #bakedfetapasta #feta #easyrecipe #foodtiktok #foryou #fyp #foodie
Strawberry State Of Mind
Feta tomato pasta took off on TikTok, but if you're a big fan of strawberries in the morning, swap them for the tomatoes! They'll make the dish sweeter, but considering both berries and tomatoes are tart, it'll complement the cheese in a similar way. Top with basil like the recipe recommends, or with mint to try something different.
@stealth_health_life High protein breakfast Mac n cheese #recipe#highprotein#macncheese#delicious#foodtok#fittok♬ Food - Densky9
Protein Pasta
Sausage and cheese are already a tasty duo, and turning them into a breakfast pasta recipe only makes them better! Add some of your favorite veggies, like onions or mushrooms, or sprinkle bacon to take things to the next level.
@earthofmaria Giant pasta pancake is what you need your life #cooking#veganuary#pasta#easyrecipes#foodie♬ original sound - Maria Gureeva
Turn Your Pasta Into A Pancake...
Mix up your pasta dish, but instead of serving in a bowl, fry it on a pan! You'll get a breakfast that's similar to a quiche or a giant pancake. Add some flour and milk to help hold it together, and then go crazy with all of your favorite veggies and seasonings.
@tanzeebeauty Reposting this because it deserved more hype 👀 #pancakepasta#pancakecereal#cookinghacks♬ Bella ciao - HUGEL Remix Extended - El Profesor
...And Your Pancakes Into Pasta
A squeeze bag of batter lets you make tons of tiny little pancake strings with very little effort. Put them all in a bowl like spaghetti and top with maple syrup. We'd cut up some sausage links to go on top too!
