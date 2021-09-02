DIY These 6 Restaurant Recipes From LA's Hottest Chefs
There are a number of places, and restaurants, that are on our bucket list. If you've been putting your cross-country trips and beach getaways on hold (aka you haven't been able to try that new restaurant you're dying to dig into), then copycat recipes may be your saving grace. Check out these dishes from our favorite restaurants in LA for some serious dinner inspiration!
Fellow — Chef Chris Flint
Salanova with Green Goddess and Quinoa (One Serving)
Green Goddess Dressing:
- 1.5 tablespoons jalapeño
- 5 tablespoons parsley
- .5 tablespoons chives
- 1.5 each of avocado
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 2 tablespoons diced shallot
- 4 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 pinches salt
- 3 tablespoons water
- 3 tablespoons EVOO
- 1.5 tablespoons vinegar
Puffed quinoa:
- 2 cups white quinoa
- 3 quarts water
- 1 quart canola oil
Savory crumble:
- 2 cups puffed quinoa
- 1.2 cups parmesan crisps
- 1.5 tablespoons fried and chopped parsley, fried and chopped
Lemon Vinaigrette (One Quart):
- 250 grams lemon juice
- 500 grams EVOO
- 3 grams salt
Combine all ingredients.
White Balsamic Pickling Liquid (Three Quarts):
- 2000 g white balsamic vinegar
- 20 g salt
- 400 g sugar
Stir to combine all.
To Finish:
- 1 each salanova head, cleaned and trimmed
- 30 g green goddess dressing
- 10 g lemon vinaigrette
- 15 g savory crumble
- 3 g carrot shaves
- 3 g radish shaves
- 3 g pickled shallot rings
- Maldon salt to taste
Thoroughly clean and trim lettuce. Dress with lemon vin and pipe in goddess. Season with salt, cover with crumble and garnish with shaves. Transfer to plate and press down to set shape.
Cha Cha Chá — Chef Alejandro Guzman
Ceviche de Camarón (Four Servings)
Ingredients:
- 32 each peeled and deveined shrimp
- LA Cha Cha Chá uses size 41-50 baja shrimp
- 32 each cucumber slices
- 32 each radish slices
- 224g beet batons
- Tiny matchstick size pieces, you can also shave the beet using a peeler if you rather not bother with all that cutting
- 640g beet juice
- 160g lemon juice
- 40g olive oil
- 80g thin red onion slices
- 12g chopped cilantro
- Salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
Instructions:
The Shrimp:
- In a small bowl cure the shrimp by covering it in lemon juice for 2-3 minutes, depending on the size of the shrimp
- After time has elapsed, strain the shrimp, toss with chopped cilantro and season to taste using salt and pepper.
Tip: Save the shrimp lemon juice for a delicious michelada
The Brine:
Mix the beet and lemon juice, season with salt and pepper.
The Garnish:
Toss the beet batons and sliced red onion with lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper to taste.
Plating:
- Layer 4 cucumber and radish slices at the bottom of 4 shallow bowls
- Stack 8 shrimp on top
- Layer 4 more slices of each with the red onions and beet batons to top off the shrimp stack
- Pour the beet brine into the center of the plate avoiding the shrimp as much as possible for a wonderful contrasting effect.
Ospero — Chef Wolfgang Puck
My Mother's Käse Nudeln With Brown Butter (Six Servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 pound baking potatoes (about 2 large), scrubbed thoroughly
- 2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons minced shallots
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 8 ounces farmer cheese
- 5 ounces goat cheese
- 2 ounces mascarpone cheese
- 3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh mint leaves
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh chervil leaves
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
- Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper
- 1 recipe pasta dough (recipe follows)
- Semolina or all-purpose flour, for dusting
- 1 egg lightly beaten with 1 teaspoon water, for egg wash
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper
- Minced fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
Instructions:
The Filling:
- Bake the potatoes in a preheated 350 degrees F. oven until fork tender, about 30 to 40 minutes.
- Peel, and while still warm, pass through a food mill.
- In a small saute pan, heat the butter over medium heat. Add the shallots and garlic, and cook until soft.
- In a medium bowl, combine all the cheeses, the herbs, and the beaten egg.
- Add the cooked shallots and garlic and the warm potato. Stir until blended (being careful not to overmix, or the mixture will get pasty).
- Season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until needed.
The Ravioli:
- With lightly moistened hands, roll into 1/2-ounce balls, about the size of golf balls.
- Cut the pasta dough into 4 portions and work with 1 portion at a time, keeping the remaining dough covered with plastic wrap. Lightly dust the work surface with flour.
- With a pasta machine or a rolling pin, roll out the dough about 20 inches long and 4 inches wide.
- Brush the dough with egg wash and arrange 9 to 10 balls of filling on the lower third of the length of the dough, about 1 to 1-1/2 inches apart.
- Fold the top half over to cover the balls. Press the dough around each ball to seal, making sure they are well sealed.
- With a 2-inch round cookie cutter, cut the ravioli.
- Dust a tray with flour and arrange the ravioli on the tray, dusting with more flour.
- Repeat with the remaining dough, egg wash, and filling. Refrigerate, covered, until needed.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Cook the ravioli until al dente, about 3 to 4 minutes.Meanwhile, in a large saute pan, over high heat, cook the butter until it begins to brown. Drain the ravioli and place on a serving platter.
- Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and a little pepper.
- Spoon the browned butter on top.
- Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.
Imari — Chefs Derek Wilcox and David Schlosser
Potato Sarada
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. yukon gold potato
- 1/4 c. Japanese mayo
- 1/2 carrot
- 2 Japanese arabiki sausages
- 1 white round onion
- Pinch of salt
Instructions:
- Place potatoes in a pot with cold water. Simmer for 30 minutes, cool. Peel.
- Cut the potato in eight pieces. Place on a cutting board and smash them gently.
- Place in bowl and set aside. Saute sausage on medium heat until cooked through.
- Cool. Cut in 1/4 inch slices. Mince white onion until very fine. Wash briefly in cold water, drain.
- Cut carrot into a fine dice. Place in salt water for 6 hours or preferably overnight.
- In a bowl mix the potato, pickled carrot, drained washed onion, sliced sausage and salt to taste.
- Serve with washed lettuce hearts.
Louella's Cali Soul Kitchen — Chef Keith Corbin
Purple Sweet Potato Soup
Ingredients:
- ½ cup sliced onion
- ½ cup neutral oil
- 2 1/3 tbsp chopped ginger
- 2 tbsp chopped habenero, no seeds
- 4 1/8 cup purple sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced
- 4 1/8 cup water
- 4 cups coconut milk
- 4 tbsp lime juice
- Salt
Instructions:
- Sweat the chopped onion, ginger, and habanero in oil with salt.
- Add chopped purple sweet potatoes, water and coconut milk and simmer until the potatoes are very tender.
- Blend all ingredients together, add lime juice and season the mixture with salt.
- Cool soup until ready to serve
- To serve, heat the soup and garnish with fried banana, toasted coconut and chopped cilantro
Bicyclette Bistro — Chefs Walter Manzke and Margarita Manzke
Onion Tarte Tatin (One Serving)
Ingredients:
- 1 Vidalia onion
- 50 grams of Drake's Farmstead goat cheese
- 1 pie crust
- Clarified Butter
- Salt to taste
Equipment:
- 5 inch Lodge Cast Iron pan
Instructions:
- Cut a vidalia onion in half horizontally from the root end towards the tip.
- Cut wedges about an inch thick using the center of the onion as the reference point – it is important to leave a small amount of the core attached so the layers remain in place.
- Remove the initial-middle core layers (about 3-5 depending on the onion) to ensure that the onions can be stacked back-to-back as closely as possible ensuring a consistent size through out
- Carefully cut off as much of the center core off without removing it entirely to allow the wedges to remain attached through the cooking process
- Heat a cast iron pan to a medium temperature and add enough clarified butter to the pan to melt and yield about half an inch of melted fat. Season the bottom of the pan lightly with kosher salt
- Carefully begin to place the onions back to back, packing as closely as possible with the core end in the center of the pan. Repeat until the pan is filled with the onion
- Gently bring the cast iron pans up to a medium-hot temperature on the stove top initiating a deep-golden-caramelized color (About 5-7 minutes)
- Place the pans in a 350 F dry oven (0% humidity) uncovered for 8 minutes
- Remove from oven and place a piece of aluminum foil over the pan tightly and set back in oven for another 8 minutes
- Remove from oven and verify that the onions are fully cooked – they should be fully cooked but still hold their shape. To test – poke with a cake tester and if necessary, cook another 5 minutes until the cake tester goes in without too much effort.
- To finish: crumble goat's cheese evenly over the top of the onion and place a docked pie crust/pate brisee shell on top pressing down lightly to ensure its making contact with the onion & cheese (the crust must be docked very well to ensure that the pastry does not puff too much)
- Place in a 400F oven (dry heat/0% humidity) for 12 minutes
- Verify that the pastry is cooked through – add another 2 minutes if the pastry is not cooked through
- Being very, very careful, place a sheet pan over the cast iron pan and invert in once swift and smooth motion to release the tarte from the cast iron
- Brush gently with clarified butter and sprinkle thyme leaves over the top and serve immediately
- The onion must be cut correctly ensuring to leave a little bit of the core attached – just enough to hold the wedges together during the cooking process.
- The onion needs to be caramelized and cooked but not overcooked or too dark.
Do you have a favorite restaurant recipe? Follow us on Pinterest for more ideas and subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest from B+C!
