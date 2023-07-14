Wake Up To Pure Deliciousness With These 17 Overnight Oats Recipes
With these overnight oats recipes, you can wake up to a deliciously convenient breakfast. (And one that’s much better than traditional oatmeal, TBH.) Each one can truly revolutionize your mornings, as overnight oats are typically prepped – you guessed it – overnight. This makes it *so* easy to get in a wholesome and nourishing meal when you may be short on time. Simply combine oats, your preferred milk, and a medley of delectable toppings, and let the magic happen. Here are 17 overnight oats recipes you need to meal prep, stat.
Overnight Steel Cut Oats
This basic recipe for overnight oats using the steel-cut variety boasts a delectable fusion of creamy textures and sweet berries, sure to promise a revitalizing start to your day. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Coffee Overnight Oats
This overnight oats recipe meets the oatmeal latte in the best way ever – with coffee, of course! (via A Virtual Vegan)
Caramel Macchiato Banana Overnight Oats
The sweetness of caramel meets coffee and banana in this bowl that's good enough to be eaten for dessert. (via Whole And Heavenly Oven)
Vegan Brownie Batter Overnight Oats
Any time breakfast can taste like chocolate *and* be nutritious is a time to be cherished. Cherish it even further with this rich, brownie batter-inspired overnight oats recipe! (via The Edgy Veg)
Strawberry Overnight Oats
You'll get a generous serving of fiber in this recipe, from the strawberries and chia seeds added to thick, creamy overnight oats. (via A Virtual Vegan)
Carrot Cake Overnight Oats
Again, a delicate hint of sweet, sweet dessert shines through for breakfast time in this carrot cake-flavored jar. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Cherry Almond Overnight Oats
Cherry and almond make the ultimate flavor pair, especially in the summertime. Try this fruity overnight oats recipe for your next meal prep session! (via Bowl Of Delicious)
Vegan Vanilla Overnight Oats
Like with a latte, you can't go wrong with vanilla. It adds some depth and sweetness to a bowl of oats that would've been booooring otherwise. (via Woman Scribbles)
Chocolate Peanut Butter Overnight Oats
This delectable recipe's like a Reese's cup – in oatmeal form! It's so addictive, so be ready to make more servings throughout the week! (via Hello Little Home)
Sweet Potato Pie Overnight Oats
This overnight oats recipe makes *perfect* sense to serve for breakfast around the holidays. Warm spices and crunchy nuts swarm every spoonful of this iconic blend, adding to its seasonal appeal. (via No Eggs Or Ham)
PB&J Overnight Oats
Protein powder and PB join forces to deliver a breakfast that's packed with the fuel you need to keep crushin' it! (via Munching With Mariyah)
Vanilla Matcha Overnight Oats
This bowl of overnight oats will give you a much-needed wake-up boost when you have to be up and at 'em. Earthy matcha gets the sweet treatment among vanilla oats. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Caramelized Pear Gingerbread Overnight Oats
This balanced breakfast, crafted with oats and pears, is a no-brainer. When you don't have time to cook your morning meal, make sure you have at least one jar prepped. (via Whole And Heavenly Oven)
Pumpkin Overnight Oats
It's never too early for pumpkin spice. We'll be injecting it straight into our systems until October, via this immaculate recipe. (via Two Peas And Their Pod)
Turmeric Chia Overnight Oats
Let turmeric bring beneficial anti-inflammatory elements into breakfast time by adding some to your overnight oats. This recipe suggests pairing it with berries, sweetener and nuts for a balanced bite. (via Vanilla And Bean)
Apple Pie Overnight Oats
Enjoy some apple pie the no-bake way using this overnight oats recipe. Crispy apples and warming oatmeal have *always* been a killer combo, so go all-out with this one! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Blue Lagoon Overnight Oats
Spirulina powder brings a playful element into this A.M. recipe, joined by juicy blueberries and tangy kiwi. It's like a tropical vacation in your mouth – which is a good thing, trust us. (via Chef Bai)
