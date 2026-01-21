Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Watch the trailer now. 👀

Lola Tung Is Unrecognizable in a Bloody New Look at Her Shocking 2026 Horror Debut

forbidden fruits lola tung
Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jan 21, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

We have a brand new look at Lola Tung in her movie Forbidden Fruits. It won't be long before we can see her return as Belly Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie — but while we wait Forbidden Fruits is going to give us our fill of Gen Z chaos. The new movie has some of the hottest names in Hollywood (like Lili Reinhart and Emma Chamberlain, just to name a couple), and it's one of the buzziest movies of the new year.

Here's the latest update on Forbidden Fruits, starring Lola Tung, Lili Reinhart, and Emma Chamberlain.

A brand new look at Lola Tung as Pumpkin in 'Forbidden Fruits.'

Lola Tung stuns in an unexpected and bloody (literally) new poster for Forbidden Fruits. We get an idea of the style of the movie thanks to Pumpkin's Avril Lavigne-esque outfit, but Lola's pose also suggests Pumpkin has a secret or two to spill.

What are Forbidden Fruits about?

Forbidden Fruits follows a group of women, Apple, Cherry, and Fig, who secretly run a cult underneath their mall store after the shop closes for the evening. But everything goes sideways when a brand new employee named Pumpkin challenges everything. You can watch the brand new trailer above.

Lili Reinhart opened up about her experience filming the movie, and honestly it sounds like a blast. "I love Lola [Tung]. I interviewed her for Hero Mag, which was so, it was cute, I'm like, 'Oh no, like I'm the old one now, like I'm the old b—ch who was on the show 10 years ago, it's funny," Lili exclusively told Brit + Co. "We got very close while we were shooting that movie and [I feel] so lucky to call her a friend, like an actual genuine friend. She's all over my For You Page right now, everywhere. My whole thing is The Summer I Turned Pretty, so I'm seeing her face every day and it makes me smile because she's the cutest and also nicest person alive, by the way."

When Does Lola Tung’s Horror Movie ‘Forbidden Fruits’ Come Out?

forbidden fruits release date

Shudder

Forbidden Fruits will premiere at the 2026 SXSW Festival. We'll let you know when we get an official release date or streamer. Stay tuned for updates, because as soon as we know, you'll know!

Who's starring with Lola Tung in the Forbidden Fruits movie?

lola tung forbidden fruits cast

Shudder

The Forbidden Fruits cast is literally stacked with all your favorite Gen Z and millennial stars. The cast includes:

  • Lola Tung as Pumpkin
  • Lili Reinhart as Apple
  • Victoria Pedretti as Cherry
  • Alexandra Shipp as Fig
  • Emma Chamberlain
  • Gabrielle Union

Where was Forbidden Fruits filmed?

lili reinhart in forbidden fruits

Shudder

Forbidden Fruits started filming in Toronto, Canada, in March 2025.

What is the new horror movie with Lola Tung?

lola tung forbidden fruits

Shudder

In addition to Forbidden Fruits, we'll also see Lola Tung star opposite Nico Parker in another new thriller The Young People.

Stay tuned for updates on Forbidden Fruits, and subscribe to our email newsletter for more updates on all things Lola Tung & The Summer I Turned Pretty, too.

This post has been updated.

entertainmentlola tungpop culturemovies

The Latest

​Aldi's new dutch oven is a dupe for Le Creuset's heart-shaped cocotte for Valentine's Day 2026.
Food News & Menu Updates

Aldi’s New $30 Dutch Oven is a Dupe for Le Creuset—and It’s Flying Off Shelves

the case netflix crime drama
TV

Netflix's New "High-Stakes" Swedish Crime Drama Will Hold You Over Until 'Dept. Q' S2

ReadyWise Emergency Food Kit
Food News & Menu Updates

Costco’s $3,000 Emergency Food Kit Lasts 25 Years—And The Cost-Per-Meal Might Surprise You

TJ Maxx​ Valentine's Day Decor 2026: Snoopy, vintage cookware, cute pillows and more
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

These 7 Adorable TJ Maxx Valentine's Decor Finds Are Already Disappearing From Shelves

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit