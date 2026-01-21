Lola Tung Is Unrecognizable in a Bloody New Look at Her Shocking 2026 Horror Debut

We have a brand new look at Lola Tung in her movie Forbidden Fruits. It won't be long before we can see her return as Belly Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie — but while we wait Forbidden Fruits is going to give us our fill of Gen Z chaos. The new movie has some of the hottest names in Hollywood (like Lili Reinhart and Emma Chamberlain, just to name a couple), and it's one of the buzziest movies of the new year.

Here's the latest update on Forbidden Fruits, starring Lola Tung, Lili Reinhart, and Emma Chamberlain.

A brand new look at Lola Tung as Pumpkin in 'Forbidden Fruits.' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forbidden Fruits (@forbiddenfruitsfilm) Lola Tung stuns in an unexpected and bloody (literally) new poster for Forbidden Fruits. We get an idea of the style of the movie thanks to Pumpkin's Avril Lavigne-esque outfit, but Lola's pose also suggests Pumpkin has a secret or two to spill.

What are Forbidden Fruits about? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forbidden Fruits (@forbiddenfruitsfilm) Forbidden Fruits follows a group of women, Apple, Cherry, and Fig, who secretly run a cult underneath their mall store after the shop closes for the evening. But everything goes sideways when a brand new employee named Pumpkin challenges everything. You can watch the brand new trailer above. Lili Reinhart opened up about her experience filming the movie, and honestly it sounds like a blast. "I love Lola [Tung]. I interviewed her for Hero Mag, which was so, it was cute, I'm like, 'Oh no, like I'm the old one now, like I'm the old b—ch who was on the show 10 years ago, it's funny," Lili exclusively told Brit + Co. "We got very close while we were shooting that movie and [I feel] so lucky to call her a friend, like an actual genuine friend. She's all over my For You Page right now, everywhere. My whole thing is The Summer I Turned Pretty, so I'm seeing her face every day and it makes me smile because she's the cutest and also nicest person alive, by the way."

When Does Lola Tung’s Horror Movie ‘Forbidden Fruits’ Come Out? Shudder Forbidden Fruits will premiere at the 2026 SXSW Festival. We'll let you know when we get an official release date or streamer. Stay tuned for updates, because as soon as we know, you'll know!

The Forbidden Fruits cast includes: Lola Tung as Pumpkin

as Pumpkin Lili Reinhart as Apple

as Apple Victoria Pedretti as Cherry

as Cherry Alexandra Shipp as Fig

as Fig Emma Chamberlain

Gabrielle Union

Where was Forbidden Fruits filmed? Shudder Forbidden Fruits started filming in Toronto, Canada, in March 2025.

What is the new horror movie with Lola Tung? Shudder In addition to Forbidden Fruits, we'll also see Lola Tung star opposite Nico Parker in another new thriller The Young People.

