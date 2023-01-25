These BRACH'S x "Friends" Conversation Hearts Are The Perfect Gift For Your Lobster
Okay, so you've seen Friends probably a million times. You've taken fashion cues from the gals, whipped up cocktails inspired by the characters, and maybe even found a way to incorporate their decor into your own space (the yellow frame on a purple wall is just too iconic!) And this Valentine's Day, it's time to add some pop culture magic to your candy jar thanks to these Friends-themed conversation hearts. Not only are they just as colorful as your go-to bag of candy hearts, but they also come with some of our favorite quotes printed on the front.
Brach's x Friends Conversation Hearts
The hearts feature 26 different slogans and references from the show and includes flavors like Watermelon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Cherry, and Orange. Our mouths are watering just thinking about it!
“BRACH’S Conversation Hearts and Friends are both cultural symbols that have been beloved for generations, so this collaboration felt like a natural fit,” Chad Womack, Director of BRACH’S Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company, said in a press release.
“BRACH’S Conversation Hearts embody all that is special about Valentine’s Day, giving fans a meaningful way to connect through short, sweet messages. We’re proud to own that tradition each year and are excited to bring people together by offering this twist on our classic hearts inspired by one of the most iconic pop culture representations of friendships —Friends.”
You can grab the conversation hearts at places like Walgreens and Amazon until Valentine's Day, while supplies last.
The Most Quotable Friends Conversation Hearts Phrases
- “Latte”
- “LBSTER”
- “Off Plane”
- “How U Doin’”
- “On A Break”
- “Hand Twin”
- “I Know”
- "Pivot”
- “Oh My Gawd”
- “The 1 With”
- “Couch”
Recipes You Can Make With Your Conversation Hearts
Conversation Heart Sugar Cookie Bars
Somewhere between a sugar cookie and a blondie, this dessert was waiting to be found. The icing color and sprinkles are totally up to you — just don't forget to mix the sprinkles into the dough. (via Brit + Co)
Conversation Heart Chocolate Bark
A classic dessert gets a Valentine's Day upgrade when you add conversation hearts and pink swirls. This recipe only takes 10 minutes, so it's great for any last minute party invites you get. (via Life, Love and Sugar)
Strawberry Vanilla Love Potion Cocktail
Turns out you can have your conversation hearts and drink them too. This cocktail has delicious flavors like strawberry and vanilla, and we love the bright red color. (via We Are Not Martha)
