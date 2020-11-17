The Best Holiday Gifts For Every Zodiac Sign
The stress of giving and gifting is real — you want to make sure that everyone you know gets the perfect present but the search can be exhausting. But stress (and search) no more. Let the stars help you find the perfect gift for your bestie, crush, S.O., boss, work wife, or family member. With astrology by your side to help you through all of your holiday shopping, you can find gifts that will suit everyone's style and sign. Win-win!
Aries
Self-Heating Ceramic Mug ($75)
The mind and heart of an Aries runs hot 24/7 and never chills down — not even in the winter. Therefore, you will need to get them a gift that allows them to burn bright. A cup warmer for their tea or coffee will keep their desirous hearts feverishly hot.
Taurus
Floral Press Jewelry Box ($68)
Real talk: Tauruses are very glamorous and known for their beautiful taste in jewelry. But, they don't always have proper places to store all of their lovely trinkets, rings, and baubles. A sweet, delicate, floral, and simple jewelry box will speak to their Venusian sentiments.
Gemini
CASETiFY Impact Footprints iPhone Case ($50)
Yes, Geminis are super chatty. But, that's not why you should get them a cell phone case. The real deal is that they are very indecisive and need options to adorn their favorite object: their phones. Therefore, a chic and artsy phone case to add to their collection is ideal.
Cancer
Mystic Mondays: The Crystal Grid Deck: An 80-Card Deck to Charge Your Intentions ($26)
This year has been super intense for your Cancer bestie. They need some mystical comfort to help get them through these times. A deck of crystal tarot cards will not only evoke their intuition, but will also help them find ways to achieve balance and chill out over the holidays.
Leo
Packard Bell Home Theater Projector And Screen ($98)
Leos have a flair for theatrics, which means that they will like anything that can bring drama to life. And there's nothing better than a projector and screen to indulge their playful sentiments. This gift will enable them to bring movies to life, so they can act out scenes IRL.
Virgo
Cloche Terrarium Kit Large ($60)
Being an earth sign, Virgos find solace and comfort when connecting with the land. If they can't go outside and plant, then they will lust after their very own DIY one-of-a-kind terrarium that they can put together themselves (all the more reason why you should purchase this present for them).
Libra
Motivational Word Necklace ($16)
The best gift anyone can give a Libra is sparkly and gold jewelry. They envision a future filled with champagne wishes and caviar dreams. So, why not support their dreams by giving them a cute gold necklace to ensure they boss up and achieve their goals.
Scorpio
WTHN Acupressure Ear Seeds ($45)
Scorpios are the most transformative sign of the zodiac. With their evolutionary ways comes a need for progressive self-care. A set of acupressure ear seeds will not only alleviate tensions felt within, but this healing set will change their total vibe making them feel better and stronger in the process.
Sagittarius
Boy Smells Hypernature Votive Set ($58)
Sag's relish in joy when surrounded by exotic essences and flavors, which means that they'll need a fragrant and pungent gift to seduce their fiery senses. Therefore, an assortment of candles with rare scents and combinations will prove to be the perfect present for your sparky pal this holiday season.
Capricorn
Bar Set Cocktail Shaker Set ($50)
All work and no play can make any sea-goat dull. Give them a gift, like a mixology set, that will help them take the edge off after a hard day's work with an aperitif of their own making. They can use this set to make nonalcoholic beverages and juices, too.
Aquarius
Impala Rollerskates Impala Quad SkateImpala Quad Skate ($100)
Real talk: Aquarians like to be free and feel the wind in their sails, which is why they'll be beyond grateful to receive a cool pair of roller skates. Not only that, but they'll totally adore the metallic color of these skates. It will make them feel extra special and smile.
Pisces
Can You Feel It Cushion Beginner Knitting Kit ($59+)
As the most creative sign of the zodiac, Pisces need an outlet for their imagination and artistic energy (which makes purchasing a gift for them hard). A knitting kit will do all that, plus give them the chance to take up a new medicative hobby that will ease their minds.
