12 Gifts For Movie Lovers That Aren't Basic
My friends and I see multiple movies a month, if not multiple movies a week. There is something so cozy about watching your comfort movie with someone you love, or walking into a new movie you know nothing about and having an absolutely electric audience experience. If you have a movie lover in your life this holiday season, rest assured I've curated some of the best gifts for movie lovers they're sure to love.
Kernel Season's Popcorn Seasoning Mini Jars Variety Pack
Okay, right off the bat, a movie lover may as well be a popcorn connoisseur. If they like to try new things, grab them this seasoning variety pack to ~spice~ up their movie snack. Another popcorn topping I swear by? Ranch.
Movie Memory Game: Iconic Outfits & Quotes
Once you've read up on our Playing Dress Up costume designer series, grab this costume game that will test your giftee's knowledge of the most iconic movie 'fits.
Little Women: The Official Movie Companion
This is a gift for movie lovers I cannot recommend more: movie companions. I love learning every little detail about my favorite stories and have at least three companions (including this Little Women pick) that offer behind the scenes details, and beautiful imagery.
Encanto The Family Madrigal Characters Pajama Pants
If your movie lover prefers to stream their Christmas movies instead of head to the movie theater, get them a pair of pajama pants they'll be able to curl up in. Naturally, I picked one featuring Disney's Encanto !
Nicole Kidman AMC Theaters 90's Bootleg T-Shirt
If you've spent any time on TikTok in the last couple of years, then there's a good chance you've heard Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC movie intro. What better way to pay homage to a random cultural moment than a graphic tee ! "We come to this place for magic."
Image via Jake Hills / Unsplash
AMC A-List
Speaking of AMC, if your giftee *does* enjoy a night at the theater, then I'd gift them an annual or monthly pass. I've had the A-list for over a year and it's without a doubt paid for itself.
Forks, WA Scented Vegan Soy Candle
If there are times you'd rather live in a fictional world (same, TBH), then a movie location candle is exactly what you need. There's everything from Narnia to Harry Potter to Barbie !
100 Movies Scratch Off Bucket List Book
Go on an entertainment adventure in 2024 fueled by 100 of the best movies you *totally* have to watch if you call yourself a movie fan!
Custom Hollywood Star Of Fame
With this custom gift for movie lovers, everyone can have a star on the Walk of Fame! You can add your giftee's name and a message to make them feel even more special than they already are. If you're feeling super fancy, take an excited fan picture with it!
itty bittys® Harry Potter™ Hermione Granger™ and Viktor Krum™ Plush
I love a good movie-themed doll, and these tiny Hermione and Viktor are just too cute to pass up. The fact that Hermione is in her Yule Ball dress is just the cherry on top.
Barbie: The Album
I am almost always listening to a movie score (so much so they consistently show up in my Spotify Wrapped). And if your giftee loves it too, then give them the gift of their favorite film's soundtrack! Barbie: The Album is already an iconic choice.
Custom Movie Barcode Print
For the ultimate artsy present, this custom movie print turns every frame from a single film into a colorful, unique poster. Talk about an unexpected gift for movie lovers!
Will you be grabbing these gifts for movie lovers for a friend (or yourself)? Tag us on Instagram with your favorite picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed , Coastal Review , and North Beach Sun . When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @ popculturechlo on Twitter!