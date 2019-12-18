49 Unique Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone Else On Your List
There's still time to sneak in a last-minute gift or stocking stuffer for the cool friends on your list. Here are some niche finds sure to please the movie buff, '90s obsessed, stationary addict, game night fan and more. They make great white elephant gifts too!
Movie Buffs
The Movie Misquote Game ($25)
JAWS Puzzle 500pc ($23)
Classic Stills ($149)
Movie Geek Trivia Game ($28)
'90s-Obsessed
Roadies True Roots ($55)
Slip Scrunchies ($39)
Jam Blaster Sunglasses ($30)
Stationery Addicts
Mini Highlighters, 10 Pk ($10)
Saguaro Cactus 3D Card ($13)
Rainbow Mood Tracker ($12)
Notebook and Sticker Set ($18)
Sticky Memo Ball ($12)
Game Night Lovers
Connect 4 Neon Pop ($25)
The Chameleon Board Game ($20)
Jenga Giant ($120)
The Game of Wolf ($25)
Yeti in My Spaghetti ($18)
Nerdy Gals or Guys
DC Comics Wonder Woman Warrior Women's Sweater - BoxLunch Exclusive ($55)
Super Mario Chess Set ($60)
Kit Stone is a multimedia storyteller, Law & Order SVU aficionado, and an avid consumer of cheese. When she's not curled up in a blanket watching The Golden Girls, you can find her roaming the streets, camera in hand, looking for her next story.