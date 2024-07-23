Don’t Be “That Friend”: 8 Hilarious Girls Trip Fails You Can Easily Avoid
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Going on a group or girls trip is meant to be full of nonstop fun and memories you'll cherish, but it's inevitable that someone will do something embarrassing or annoying. Now that I think about it, I've yet to hear about a summer vacation that didn't include an awkward moment or two. Falling flat on your face in front of strangers? Check. Accidentally making a dry joke that doesn't get any chuckles? Check. Ordering a meal that ignores a food sensitivity you have?
Embarrassing moments don't mean the end is near, but they may unintentionally become the highlight of your group trip. Here's 8 things to steer clear of so you're not the center of unwanted attention during vacation.
Getting Drunk On The Plane
I know people do this, but don't let it be you. Not everyone wants their 2+ hour plane ride to be disturbed by the person who had one too many drinks and thinks everyone wants to hear them sing "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter at the top of their lungs. We love the song, but that's why headphones exist.
There's also the chance that someone in your group becomes angry while they're drunk and decides to pick an imaginary fight with a stranger on the plane.
Either way, someone will complain or you'll end up immortalized on social media.
Trashing The Hotel Room Or Airbnb You're Staying In
This is a given, but it never hurts to remind others to be considerate while they're on vacation! It's true that hotels and AirBnbs are usually cleaned by others, but that's no reason to completely trash the place you're staying at. I've stayed with people who thought this was perfectly okay, but I just can't imagine leaving trash everywhere while on vacation.
Will someone clean our messes? Yes, but we shouldn't take advantage of this just because we're not home. It's just common courtesy to dispose of food and drinks instead of leaving them thrown all over the place.
Refusing To Split The Bill At Restaurants
If it's not been established that a sole person while take care of a restaurant bill, don't flat out refuse to pay for your portion. Not only does this make you look selfish, but you probably won't be invited to anymore group or girls trips. I've heard stories of this happening on girls trips and I always wondered if a conversation was had prior to going on vacation.
One thing my friends and I do is discuss the financial breakdown of anything we're doing so everyone is on the same page. If you're currently in a season where money is a little tight, it's okay to be honest about your situation instead of being rude when you don't have enough to pay for your meal.
Making A Stink About Group Activities
Group activities are fun, but some people might not want to participate in the 15+ activities you've tried to jam-pack into a three-day weekend. Some people may want a breather from exploring and some people may not be interested in everything you think is best for the group. Ironically this reminds me of the mishaps that happened during Wine Country.
It's okay to be disappointed that everyone's not together during the entire trip, but you don't have to control everything. Trust that the group trip will be fun whether everyone wants to do the same things or not.
Inviting People That Your Group Doesn't Know About
Face Palm. It pains me that this is still something that needs to be discussed, but it's never okay to assume you can invite more people on the group trip you're going on. This is especially true if all expenses — room & board, food, activities, etc., — have been factored in.
It's always common courtesy to ask the person who planned the group trip if it's okay to bring one or two extra people. If they tell you they're not okay with, don't get upset with them. Respect that the group trip may be reserved for family or your small group of friends.
You can always call, text, or FaceTime the person you were thinking about bringing!
Accidentally Flashing Beachgoers
Bikinis aren't always our best friends because the occasional nip slip or lost swimsuit bottoms seem to come for us all. This is by far one of the most embarrassing things that can happen when you're getting out of the pool, playing volleyball, or jumping over waves in the ocean.
Want to know what makes it even worse? Sometimes this happens when your crush is nearby, resulting in a "Bury my head in the sand" moment. Wear that 'kini, girl! You'll just want to keep tabs on it ;).
Having Loud Sex
Sex is beautiful and amazing, but it can be uncomfortable for other people to hear us going wild during a group trip. Some people are quieter than others, but it's not safe to assume we won't disturb anyone's sleep. I'd be lying if I said I didn't exit stage left when I knew one of my friends was about to become preoccupied with extracurricular activities.
By all means, have fun! Just be mindful that not everyone will want to hear it.
Getting Arrested
There's not a lot to say about this one except getting arrested while on vacation shouldn't be on anyone's bucket list. It doesn't matter how funny you or someone in your group thinks it is to flash a random stranger on purpose, do graffiti at night, or get into a drunken brawl with the girl in the bathroom who's been throwing dirty looks all night.
It can put a damper on the group trip if one of you gets placed in the backseat of a cop car. The best piece of advice I can offer is to enjoy your vacation without the cops getting involved.
