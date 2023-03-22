Gisele Bündchen Dispels All The Rumors About Tom Brady In New Cover Story
Gisele Bundchen defied what we thought we knew about her relationship with Tom Brady in a new interview with Vanity Fair. The Brazilian model opened up to dispel all the myths and recent rumors floating around. Was Tom’s final season the last straw? Is there bad blood between the now co-parents? Does she actually cast spells? Read more to find out the top three things we discovered:
1. There was no ultimatum about football between Gisele and Tom.
After Tom’s back-and-forth football retirement, public opinion speculated the decision depended on an ultimatum…supposedly given by Gisele. She declared that a flat-out lie in the interview, saying it was “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”
Gisele made it clear that she still wants the best for Tom: “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”
The divorce happened because the couple simply grew apart over time according to Gisele. “We’re not playing against each other,” she told VF.
Much like Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, it seems this couple still has a lot of love and respect for one another. Writer Michelle Ruiz even likens their split to the iconic consciously uncoupling. “We are a team,” she said, “and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”
2. She doesn't even hate football.
Gisele Bündchen for Vanity Fair (April 2023 issue) photographed by Lachlan Bailey pic.twitter.com/d1hvznBSSp— linda (@itgirlenergy) March 22, 2023
Gisele stated in the interview that tabloids "made me somebody who is against football.” She called that out as yet another falsehood against her. “Wow, people really made it about that,” she told VF. “What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It’s not so black and white.” She admitted that she watched—and even loved— so many football games throughout the years.
3. She actually *is* a little witchy.
Gisele is a self-titled “witch of love.” The VF piece even opens with the 42-year-old model nursing a wounded robin with Reiki, an energy-sculpting practice that she also performs on her kids. If anything, she’s all about holistic healing through bountiful smoothies, guidance from crystals, and calming meditation.“If you want to call me a witch because I love astrology, I love crystals, I pray, I believe in the power of nature, then go ahead,” she said. We're absolutely here for it. Do you think Gisele can help me find a spell to look good and live la pura vida like does, though?
Sign up for our newsletter for more celeb news!
Image by ANGELA WEISS / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images.