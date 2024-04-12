"Gladiator 2" Will Be Full Of Sizzling Action With The Help Of Paul Mescal And Pedro Pascal
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
It’s time to sound the alarms because Gladiator 2 will be hitting theaters right before Thanksgiving, and it’s the true Roman Empire we’ve been waiting for! We saw Russell Crowe’s character Maximus boldly reclaim his legacy in the first Gladiator, but the sequel will follow another character’s storyline. It’s one of our most-anticipated 2024 movies and we can’t wait to dish about all the important details you need to know!Get your popcorn and one of our delicious spring cocktail recipes ready because you’re in for a real treat!
What will "Gladiator 2" be about?
Keeping true to the characters we were introduced to in the first film, Gladiator 2 will focus on young Lucius' character development. He'll be playing a gladiator who's been exiled to fight — similar to Maxmius' fate — and hasn't seen his mother Lucila in over a decade.USA Todayalso reports there'll be a nod to Maximus as young Lucius has great respect for the legacy he left behind.
Who's ion the "Gladiator 2" cast?
Yes! The following notable names are a part of the film's cast:
- Paul Mescal (from Normal People) as Lucius
- Connie Nielsen as Lucila, Lucius' mother
- Fred Hechinger (from The White Lotus) as Co-Emperor Geta
- Joseph Quinn (from Stranger Things Season 4) as Co-Emperor Caracalla
- Pedro Pascal (from The Last of Us) as a currently unnamed former military commander turned gladiator
- Denzel Washington as a currently unnamed powerful figure who oversees the gladiators
Who's directing "Gladiator 2" and can we expect a lot of action?
We're happy to share that director Ridley Scott will once again make the script of Gladiator 2 come alive for viewers. Aside from directing the first film, this is the same genius man who gave us other cult classics like the Alien franchise, Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise, Hannibal, and so much more!
Given Ridley Scott's proven film record — and the sneak peek trailer — the resounding answer is YES! Variety reports he said, “It is possibly even more extraordinary than the first...well worth the wait.”
According to USA Today, Gladiator 2 will premiere in theaters November 22, 2024.
Is a preview trailer for "Gladiator 2" available to watch?
Aside from the epic trailer Ridley Scott debuted at Cinemacon, we'll have to wait a little longer for a sneak peek of what to expect. The Hollywood Reporter did manage to piece together a brief glimpse at some scenes, but that's all we're going to get for now!
