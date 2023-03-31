"The Last of Us" Season 2 Will Be Different Than The Game's Sequel
After a season of adventure, heartache, and lots of father-daughter bonding, we're ready to return to the world of HBO's The Last of Us. So is the rest of the internet apparently, considering "The Last of Us season 2" has almost four billion results on Google. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the show immediately started making headlines after its pilot episode, and had a viewership increase of 75% by the finale. If you have as many questions about the second season as we do, keep reading for everything you need to know before the series returns to HBO.
What is The Last of Us about?
The Last of Us follows Joel (played by Pedro Pascal), who lives in Boston 20 years after a fungal outbreak leads to the end of the world. When a plan to save his brother goes sideways, Joel finds himself smuggling teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country.
Will there be season 2 of Last of Us?
Yes, there will be a season 2 of The Last of Us. The show was renewed after its second episode ever!
Where will The Last of Us season 2 film?
After the first season filmed in places like Calgary, Alberta, Deadline announced on March 31 that season 2 will shoot in Vancouver.
When will it premiere?
HBO hasn't announced a premiere date yet, but Bella Ramsey (who plays Ellie on the series) told The Independent that "it’ll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025" before we see the new season. Here's hoping for sooner rather than later!
Will it follow the plot of the game?
Showrunner Craig Mazin told EW that the new season "will be different just as this season was different [from the first game]."
Where can I watch The Last of Us?
You can watch the first nine episodes of the show on HBO Max.
Is Bella Ramsey in season 2?
Yes, Bella will be returning as Ellie for The Last of Us season 2. "The only way we would ever, ever consider re-casting Bella is if she said, 'I don't want to work with you guys anymore,'" Neil Druckmann (the game's creator) told EW. "And even then, we're not sure we would grant her that. We might still force her to come back to season 2."
How old is Ellie in The Last of Us 2?
Ellie is 19 years old in The Last of Us: Part II. Bella Ramsey is also 19 years old!
Why is Ellie immune?
According to Firefly leader Marlene in the finale, they believe Ellie is immune because her mother was infected before she could cut the umbilical cord. So Ellie has had cordyceps with her since birth — meaning her immune system overrides any potential infection.
