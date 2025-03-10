Glen Powell Had The Best Reaction To Amanda Seyfried Accidentally Flashing Him: "My Boobs Fell Out"

We all know Glen Powell is quite the gentleman. He had the sweetest reaction to Sydney Sweeney clapping back at her body shamers, and offered Lily James his coat in London's classic drizzly weather. And Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried just revealed one moment at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards where he proved, yet again, just how great he is when she accidentally flashed him and he came to her rescue!

Here's what Amanda Seyfried had to say about accidentally flashing Glen Powell at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

Amanda Seyfried's dress "fell apart" at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. The 2023 Critics Choice Awards had some pretty memorable moments (like Everything Everywhere All At Once winning Best Picture) but for Amanda Seyfried, who was nominated that night for her role in The Dropout, one moment stands out in particular: her dress "falling apart." “My boobs fell out of my dress at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards," Amanda says in an interview with People. "I was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun. It was kind of sewn together and it started truly falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet, and I think there were even interviews where I’m saying it’s breaking off.”

And then her "boobs fell out" in front of Glen Powell. The gown was a beautiful gold Dior Haute Couture dress with two panels knotted together over her chest. But while the dress held together (for the most part), it didn't take long for the dress to give out. “I was talking to Glen Powell in the corner near my table, and we were joking around about something and I lifted my arms up, and my boobs were just out. My dress fell apart,” she continues. “We both screamed, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me. He didn’t look… I think. None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up.” All I can hear is the line from "Dishes Breakin'" where Rihanna just sings "a man" over and over again. Respectful, hilarious, and helpful? I think I just fell in love with Glen Powell even more!

