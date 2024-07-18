8 Hair Growth Shampoos For Lusciously Long Locks, According To Experts And Experience
About 2 years ago, I was struggling with my hair growth immensely. What once used to be long, luscious locks had turned to dry, brittle ends that left me getting haircuts to my shoulders
every two months. I didn't understand what was going on, until I discovered that the shampoo I used apparently caused serious damage to my hair.
So, I cut that shampoo out, and started seriously investing in my hair care. I used hair masks and oils, but most importantly: I started choosing the right shampoo for my hair. This did the trick, because a year later, my hair finally gained inches of healthy hair, and I haven't had a haircut to deal with dead ends in months. It's the healthiest it's ever been, all thanks to the right shampoos.
While I've tried plenty of shampoos on my own, I reached out to Tiffany Rose (hair stylist and Hollywood Hair founder) and Dr. Joel Kopelman (hair expert and surgeon) to understand what the professionals recommend. So, here are the best of the best shampoos for hair growth, according to the experts and experience.
Sephora
Crown Affair Shampoo
I'm convinced that this product single-handedly brought my hair back to life. I previously used really cheap and harsh chemicals on my hair, and this was a much more natural approach to hair care — and well worth the investment. It restored my brittle ends to look healthy, giving me fluffy and luscious hair once again! I will buy this product forever!
Amazon
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Another amazing shampoo that will revitalize your hair, and give it that growth that we're looking for. It's great for maintaining your overall hair health. Grab this one to ensure your locks stay luscious while they're growing!
Amazon
Ouai Shampoo and Conditioner
This duo is made with keratin, shea butter, and avocado oil which are all great for strengthening your hair from the root to your ends! Keratin is one ingredient that helped me immensely in my hair growth journey. I attribute this ingredient — and Biotin — to the main reason for my fast growth!
Amazon
Vegamour Revitalizing Shampoo
What once was thin and stringey hair is now much more full and voluminous because of this shampoo. While I tried other products for growth or maintenance, this one gave me more full, and voluminous hair. Now, I have more hair than I can handle because it's so luscious and thick. Love love love their serum as well — it's phenomenal!
Amazon
Hollywood Hair Bar Shampoo
Founder of Hollywood Hair, Tiffany Rose, gave us this great rec. She said their key ingredient is one that will surprise you: onion juice! You may hear that and be surprised, but onion juice is actually enriched with sulfur and encourages blood flow to the hair follicles ensuring they get the nutrients and oxygen they need for healthy development. You'll have long hair in no time with this baby!
Amazon
Pattern Beauty Shampoo
This one is for all my curly-haired gals! It's made specific for curly hair, but it also contains biotin which is a very important ingredient if you want your hair to grow and get longer. The honey in it will also help to nourish your hair, and keep it looking soft!
Amazon
Nioxin System Kit
This 3-for-1 deal was reccomended to us by Dr. Joel Kopelman, and we have the dest news: it's only $38! That's massive, considering you are getting 3 products. Dr. Kopelman says that they're great products because they're catered to specific thinning stages, so you can find the product that's just right for you!
Amazon
Pura D'Or Original Anti-Thinning Shampoo
Dr. Kopelman also recommends this shampoo for its blend of essential nutrients like Biotin to strengthen and nourish hair. Like we mentioned before, products that include Biotin are going to be essential for hair growth, so make sure to keep an eye our for that when shopping!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Kayla Walden
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.