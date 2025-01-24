OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

why are eggs so expensive right now?
Food News & Menu Updates

Here’s Why Eggs Cost A Crazy $12 Right Now

rebecca yarros empyrean news
Books

YAY! Rebecca Yarros Is Giving Us Two More 'Empyrean' Books

target magnolia cozy home decor
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

16 Magnolia Finds At Target That Will Instantly Cozy Up Your Home

Gothic Horror Books
Books

18 Gothic Horror Books Perfect For Cold, Dark Nights In

sweet magnolias season 4 trailer
Entertainment

OMG, The Emotional 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 Trailer Is Here

Bestie Baskets
Valentine's Day

"Bestie Baskets" Are The Easiest Last-Minute Gift For Galentine's Day

weird things costco sells
Style & Shopping

12 “Wacky” Things You Didn’t Know You Could Buy At Costco

Thrifting Trends 2025
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

10 Thrifting Trends To Totally Upgrade Your Vintage & Antique Finds In 2025

Anna Sitar
Sponsored

How Anna Sitar Built A Community of 12M Followers By Creating Unique Content and Staying True to Herself