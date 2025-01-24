Dreaming of longer, thicker, and healthier hair ? The right shampoo can do more than just clean your scalp and strands – it can be the first step to achieving your hair growth goals!

The best shampoos for hair growth are formulated with ingredients like biotin, keratin, and argan oil, and omit damaging sulfates, parabens, and silicones. Whether you’re battling hair breakage, thinning , or just want an extra boost in volume, it’s time to pick up a reliable hair growth shampoo.

Learn more about growing your locks and get ready to unlock your hair’s full potential with these 10 best shampoos for hair growth!

Amazon Redken Extreme Length Shampoo This shampoo provides a gentle clean all while supporting hair growth with biotin, letting you locks get longer and stronger. Strengthening your strands with this pH-balanced formula will also help prevent damage!

Amazon Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo This shampoo's infused with rosemary and biotin, both of which are helpful ingredients in promoting hair growth. It smells amazing and doesn't strip the scalp or strands of their natural moisture. It's also one of the most affordable hair growth shampoo formulas out there at $10 a pop!

Amazon Kitsch Rice Water Shampoo Bar This all-natural shampoo bar cleanses, moisturizes, and nourishes hair in a single use. It's friendly on the hair, too, since it's made without sulfates or parabens. Finally, it's good for the environment compared to traditional bottles: the packaging is compostable and plastic-free!

Amazon Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo This shampoo encourages hair growth by targeting the source: the scalp. It's formulated with a unique blend of biomimetic peptides and caffeine that helps nourish and stimulate the scalp for a healthier hair environment overall. This will set a great foundation for stronger, longer, thicker, and shinier hair.

Amazon OUAI Volumizing Shampoo This bougie bottle has biotin, hydrolyzed keratin, and chia seed oil at the forefront to deliver "essential nutrients" to the hair, resulting in more growth, less frizz, and less damage. Plus, it's sulfate-free!

Amazon Kerastase Densifique Shampoo

You've heard of hyaluronic acid in skincare – now, it's in hair care, too! This fancy formula includes it to encourage more body, volume, and fullness to your locks.

Amazon milk_shake Volumizing Shampoo This delicious-smelling shampoo gently cleanses your scalp and hair for a thicker appearance.

Amazon Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo As an Amazon #1 best-seller, this hair growth shampoo + conditioner combo made with all natural ingredients remedies thinning hair. The formula is also geared toward better scalp health, moisturizing it to create a better environment for stronger, thicker, healthier strands.

Amazon Avalon Organics Therapy Biotin B-Complex Thickening Shampoo This shampoo cleanses your hair "from root to tip" with a nourishing blend of biotin, saw palmetto, quinoa protein, and vitamin E. Your hair will feel so loved by this bottle, since it's formulated without parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances.

Amazon Dersie Batana Oil Shampoo This shampoo invigorates the scalp with a natural, nourishing mix of batana oil, biotin, caffeine, castor oil, rosemary oil, tea tree oil, ginger extract, and more. Giving your scalp some TLC will naturally encourage faster hair growth and healthier locks!

