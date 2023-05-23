The Trailer For "The Color Purple" Celebrates Sisterhood
Based on the 1982 book by Alice Walker, The Color Purple follows Celie, an African American teen raised in Georgia in the 1900s. Paralyzed by the concepts and abuse forced on her, Celie dreams of reuniting with her sister Nettie in Africa and narrates her life through letters to God. The first trailer for the film (which hits theaters this Christmas, FYI) just dropped, so keep reading for everything you need to know.
What is The Color Purple mainly about?
The Color Purple focusses on growth and identity as Celie discovers her independence in the face of oppression and abuse.
Who stars in The Color Purple?
The cast for the film is amazing! We'll see Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino star.
When can I see the movie?
The Color Purple hits theaters on December 25, 2023.
How old was Celie in The Color Purple?
Celie is 14 at the beginning of the story, which is set in the early 1900s.
Are you excited for The Color Purple? Let us know in the comments and follow us on Facebook for more movie news.
Lead image via Warner Bros.
B+C Assistant Editor, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). If she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!