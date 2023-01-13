Miley Cyrus' New Era Is Finally Here
If you've been plugged into pop culture at any point since 2006, then you've probably heard the name Miley Cyrus. We wanted to be popstars thanks to Hannah Montana, we cried during The Last Song, and "The Climb" will forever be one of our favorite karaoke songs. Miley Cyrus' newest album, Endless Summer Vacation, promises to be as attention-grabbing as any of her past eras, and her lead single "Flowers" gives us summer in the dead of winter. Here's everything you need to know about the newest release.
What Is "Flowers" About?
The first single from Endless Summer Vacation is an upbeat and hopeful (even if melancholy) observation of a previous relationship in Miley Cyrus' life. The production feels old school and more toned-down than some of her previous work, which lets the lyrics — from "I can buy myself flowers" to "I can hold my own hand, Yeah, I can love me better than you can" — really stand out.
We can already tell this album is going to be on repeat for the summer, and we love that something we'll listen to at the beach and on roadtrips is also a self-love anthem.
Everything You Need To Know About "Endless Summer Vacation"
Miley Cyrus announced her 8th studio album at her New Year's Eve party in January, and followed the announcement up with an Instagram post. The album art for Endless Summer Vacation features Cyrus hanging from a trapeze bar in a bodysuit, sunglasses, and heels. The mix of black accessories and bleach blonde hair stand out against the blue sky, which totally puts us in the mood to go to the beach.
According to a press release for album, Endless Summer Vacation is a "love letter to L.A," and based on the lyrics and themes in "Flowers," the whole album will showcase Cyrus' growth, healing, and strength.
Who Else Is Involved In "Endless Summer Vacation"?
In addition to Mike WiLL Made-it (who previously collaborated with Cyrus on 2013's Bangerz), Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson are also involved as producers. Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack are credited as writers.
What Songs Are On Miley Cyrus' New Album?
We don't have a tracklist yet, but keep checking back for the full announcement!
When Will The Album Be Released?
Endless Summer Vacation will be released on March 10, 2023.
Does "Endless Summer Vacation" Have Any Collabs?
We don't know if Endless Summer Vacation features any other artists, but considering Cyrus' previous collaborations (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, and Dolly Parton have all been featured on past albums), there's a good chance we'll see other artists included.
Where Can I Listen To The Album?
The album will be released on Spotify and Apple Music, and you can also buy physical copies from Miley Cyrus' official website.
Are There Any Music Videos?
Cyrus released a music video along with "Flowers" on January 13. What starts off with Cyrus hiding under a hood and walking over an enclosed bridge turns into a messy ponytail and carefree dancing through LA.
What People Are Saying
Follow us on Twitter and TikTok for the latest on Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation and more pop culture!
- Miley Cyrus Celebrated the 13th Anniversary of ‘Hannah Montana’ With an Adorable Throwback ›
- *This* Is Why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Were Sporting Those Matching Rings ›
- Miley Cyrus Says Years Starring As “Hannah Montana” Did “Extreme Damage” to her Psyche ›
- Miley Cyrus Says She Was Taken Advantage of on Hannah Montana ›
- Miley Cyrus’ New Instagram Campaign Will Leave You Seriously Inspired ›
- 9 DIY Halloween Costumes from 2013 Pop Culture ›
- Miley Cyrus 2022 - Brit + Co ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!