9 Ann Patchett Books That Prove She’s One Of The Greats
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Anyone who's ever dealt with the rainy day blues knows that it's easy to get bored when you're stuck inside. When your tried and true comfort movies aren't hitting the spot, try reading a few Ann Patchett books. Our list covers her most popular titles that deal with everything from family drama to what's inspired her to interact with art the way she does. After all, Ann Patchett is a gifted writer whose work has been featured on the New York Times bestseller's list and Reese Witherspoon's book club.
From getting familiar with one family's financial troubles to learning about what makes Ann Patchett who she is, these novels will become your go-to reads beyond days where you're dealing with bad weather and are snuggled up indoors!
How many books has Ann Patchett written?
She's authored a total of 15 novels, including the children's books Lambslide and Escape Goat.
Does she own a bookstore?
As a matter of fact, Ann does co-own a bookstore in Nashville, TN called Parnassus Books!
Does Ann Patchett share book recommendations outside of her own books?
Yes! She loves sharing fun book recommendations for young and adult readers! Parnassus Book's blog regularly updates their reading list every month.
If You’re New To Ann Patchett Books, Here’s Where To Start
Tom Lake
Tom Lake is a beautiful recollection of one mother's life before she gave birth to her daughters. They've always been fascinated with the relationship she had with Peter Duke, but she's never divulged much information about what happened between them. Now that they're older, their mother's willingness to be open causes them to reconsider how they relate to her and the world around them.
Bel Canto
During a lavish celebration in South America, gifted and wealthy guests find themselves being held hostage by seemingly dangerous people. As they infiltrate the party, lines become blurred and complicated bonds are formed. By the end of the night, everyone is able to see each other for what they are — human.
The Dutch House
The Dutch House is one of the most sorrowful Ann Patchett books we've come across, but it's story is still worth reading. It highlights how greed can cause someone to forget the very things they cherish — and what happens as a result.
Cyril Conroy may have started off poor, but his wit causes him to build a considerable amount of wealth that he's eager to share with his wife. By the time his children Danny and Maeve have grown a little older, his second wife's coldheartedness is felt by them. Her cruelty sends Danny and Maeve to their former lives, and they're left struggling to survive.In spite of it all, they brush shoulders with success off and on.
It's only when they're given a chance to face their past head-on that their loyalty to each other undergoes a series of trials.
Commonwealth
Hold on to the edge of your seats because Commonwealth is one wild ride. We know family drama is inevitable, but this novel covers that and then some. Beginning with an affair between Bert Cousins and Franny Keating's mother, it tells how two families lives become connected. As the children of the family grow, they can't help but develop their own genuine friendships that stem from the fact their parents are basically full of it.
What Commonwealth does is show that even the strongest bonds can be tested or broken when a simple decision spirals into something uncontrollable.
Run
Dealing with the aftermath of no longer having their mother, Tip and Teddy Doyle are left to deal with their father's pushy behavior. His idea of success doesn't match theirs and this tension unfortunately reaches a boiling point that involves strangers. Determined to make sure his kids will be okay, Bernard Doyle goes to great lengths for them.
It's a book that asks us to reconcile our own privilege and how blind ambition can cause us to make unsavory choices.
State of Wonder
Dr. Marina Singh is chosen to find out what happened to her former mentor Dr. Annick Swenson in one the most deadliest places on earth — the Amazon. Gathering her strength and confidence, she makes the journey and realizes that the Amazon isn't exactly what it seems. It's within this untamed place that she's called to deal with things she's always been able to run from.
The Magician's Assistant
This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage
Instead of relying on fictional characters to tell a moving story, Ann Patchett includes her own memories and experiences in This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage. She talks what it was like growing up, how much writing means to her, and she even covers the events that led to her second marriage.
It's insightful and written in only a way Ann Patchett can write.
These Precious Days
These Precious Days is another one of the Ann Patchett books that are introspective and beautifully written. Combined of a series of essays, Ann does a deep dive into the way she connects with art and the effect it can have on our lives. For example, her decision to look over Tom Hanks' — yes, the actor and producer — series of short stories introduces her to his gifted assistant Sooki. Although she wasn't looking to form a connection with her, Ann finds that her friendship with Sooki was a wonderful and needed surprise.
The other essays are equally remarkable and hold your attention until you've read the last page.
