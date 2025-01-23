OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

nosferatu questions
Movies

I Just Watched 'Nosferatu' & I Have So Many Questions

landscape design tips
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

14 Landscape Design Tips To Make Your Front Yard Look Expensive (For Less)

bridgerton season 4 characters
Entertainment

Every Character Returning For 'Bridgerton' Season 4

running point netflix
TV

We Finally Have A Release Date For Kate Hudson's 'Running Point' On Netflix!

ariana grande wicked 2025 oscar nominations
Entertainment

The Craziest 2025 Oscar Nomination Snubs

DIY Valentine's Gifts
Valentine's Day

17 DIY Valentine's Gifts Guaranteed To Get You Some X's And O's This Year

Super bowl food ideas, recipes, buffalo chicken dip
Recipes

33 Of The Most Delicious Super Bowl Food Ideas, According To Pinterest

fourth wing cast rumors
Entertainment

Everything We Know About Those 'Fourth Wing' TV Show Cast Rumors

7 types of rest
Health

I Tried 7 Different Types Of “Rest” & I’ve Never Felt Better

So scrumptious!

15 Easy Superfood Recipes To Keep You Healthy In 2025

superfood recipes
Veggie Society
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 23, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Eating healthy does not have to be boring. Nowadays, there are plenty of options to help you stay on track – and these 15 superfood recipes are our absolute faves! Incorporating superfoods into your diet means you’ll get more antioxidants, vitamins, fiber, healthy fats, and protein on a daily basis, which ultimately can support a balanced, healthy lifestyle. A lot of superfoods are even known to improve your immunity, heart health, andgut health score!

Scroll on for 15 superfood recipes that are nourishing, easy to make, and super satisfying.

What are superfoods?

What are superfoods?

Jane Trang Doan / PEXELS

According to Cleveland Clinic, superfoods are a type of “super-charged, super-healthy foods,” especially ones that are typically nutrient-dense while boasting a low calorie count.

Generally, superfoods support heart health, a strong immune system, reduced inflammation, lower cholesterol levels, and can even help with cancer prevention.

Avocado, berries, beets, dark leafy greens, garlic, ginger, legumes, lentils, salmon, and yogurt are just a few of the most common superfoods.

What is the healthiest superfood?

What is the healthiest superfood?

Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS

The “healthiest” superfood might depend on what you consider healthy. For someone that prioritizes protein, salmon might be the healthiest superfood for them. Meanwhile, someone that’s aiming to eat more fiber might think dark leafy greens are the healthiest option for them.

How can I eat more superfoods?

How can I eat more superfoods?

Людмила Самсонова / PEXELS

You can eat more superfoods by incorporating them into easy superfood recipes like the ones we’ve listed below! Superfood recipes don’t have to be obviously healthy, and these delicious dishes prove it.

The Best Superfood Recipes For Healthy Eating In 2025

Kale Caesar Salad with Sweet Potatoes & Crispy Chickpeas

Half Baked Harvest

Kale Caesar Salad with Sweet Potatoes & Crispy Chickpeas

Dark, leafy greens like kale are a great superfood for getting in lotsa vitamins and fiber. Try out this bulked-up Caesar salad prepped with lemony parmesan tahini dressing. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Creamy Orzo Pasta with Roasted Butternut Squash

Vikalinka

Creamy Orzo Pasta with Roasted Butternut Squash

This orzo-based dish makes a perfect comfort meal that's still very healthy for you. Spinach and sweet potato add some great nutrients, plus you could make the dish more filling by adding a protein source of your choice! (via Vikalinka)

Sheet Pan Veggie Shawarma with Lemon Tahini Dressing

The Real Food Dietitians

Sheet Pan Veggie Shawarma with Lemon Tahini Dressing

Veggies on veggies! This sheet pan meal is loaded with a zesty Mediterranean flavor that'll keep you coming back for more. And more. (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Easy BBQ Salmon with Avocado Salsa

The Girl on Bloor

Easy BBQ Salmon with Avocado Salsa

Salmon is a known superfood that delivers beneficial omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamins, and minerals. Since it can be less than appealing on its own, spice it up with some of this delish homemade avocado salsa! (via The Girl on Bloor)

Spiced Chickpeas & Rice with Roasted Crispy Cabbage and Sweet Mustard Dressing

The First Mess

Spiced Chickpeas & Rice with Roasted Crispy Cabbage and Sweet Mustard Dressing

Legumes like chickpeas are another nutritious superfood to keep stocked in your kitchen. This "pilaf-like" recipe will encourage your love for chickpeas even more. (via The First Mess)

Vegan Creamy Tuscan Butter Beans

Earthly Provisions

Vegan Creamy Tuscan Butter Beans

Just a single skillet and 15 minutes are all you need to craft this creamy vegan dinner recipe. The garlic, spinach, and hummus make it totally superfood-worthy, though you wouldn't initially guess it was packed with healthy stuff. (via Earthly Provisions)

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad with Pomegranate & Candied Pecans

Crowded Kitchen

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad with Pomegranate & Candied Pecans

Fruit and veg together can be really yummy. The proof is in this ahh-mazing shaved Brussels sprouts salad! (via Crowded Kitchen)

Lemongrass Cauli-Rice Bowl with Sweet Ginger Mushrooms

No Eggs or Ham

Lemongrass Cauli-Rice Bowl with Sweet Ginger Mushrooms

Dense in nutrients, mushrooms are a superfood must-have. Combine 'em with anti-inflammatory ginger, and your body's gonna feel so nourished! (via No Eggs or Ham)

Roasted Broccolini with Calabrian Chile Vinaigrette

The Original Dish

Roasted Broccolini with Calabrian Chile Vinaigrette

A good rule of thumb for healthy eating is getting lots of greens in. Start with this addictive AF broccolini-based side dish that's delicious dressed with a spicy vinaigrette. (via The Original Dish)

Easy Lentil & Sweet Potato Chili

Gastroplant

Easy Lentil & Sweet Potato Chili

Healthy, legume-loaded chili? We're here for it. (via Gastroplant)

Korean Glass Noodle Stir Fry

Veggie Society

Korean Glass Noodle Stir Fry

This healthy stir fry beats takeout any day of the week, plus, it's not at all labor-intensive to make. (via Veggie Society)

Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip

Kathryn's Kitchen

Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip

This dip's made with 2 bags of fresh spinach to give you all that great, green goodness. This recipe is perfect for snacky. meal preppers or if you have a potluck party to attend. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)

Avocado Toast with Roasted Asparagus

Vanilla and Bean

Avocado Toast with Roasted Asparagus

Avocados are a superfood known to be heart-healthy, gut-healthy, and rich in healthy fats. Sounds like an everyday avo toast is in store! (via Vanilla and Bean)

Asian-Glazed Sheet-Pan Salmon & Broccoli

Completely Delicious

Asian-Glazed Sheet-Pan Salmon & Broccoli

Chef up some salmon in any way you like, but this Asian-inspired recipe is absolutely the best route to go. (via Completely Delicious)

Instant Pot Butter Chickpeas

Whole and Heavenly Oven

Instant Pot Butter Chickpeas

You need to check out these chickpeas. Packed with Indian spices, yogurt, garlic, and ginger, you're gonna fall in love with this Instant Pot beauty. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)

Subscribe to our newsletter for more healthy recipe inspo!

healthy recipeshealthy eatingsuperfoodsrecipesfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

ariana grande wicked 2025 oscar nominations
Entertainment

The Craziest 2025 Oscar Nomination Snubs