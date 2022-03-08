Mar 08, 2022
Get Your Fix With This Greek Yogurt Dip, Made 3 Ways
Yogurt dip is a perennial favorite go-to snack accompaniment, whether you like to dip carrots, chips, or celery (or make it into a spread over yogurt toast!). These three Greek yogurt dip recipes are all super simple, and give you all the flexibility you need to prepare a snack that matches your mood. Whip these up in a matter of minutes for a healthy, protein-packed, and flavorful snack.
Greek Yogurt Dip, 3 Ways
Greek Yogurt Ranch
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp buttermilk powder
- 2 tbsp chives, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp dill, finely chopped
- 4 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 tbsp garlic, minced
- Salt to taste
Steps:
- Whisk lemon juice with buttermilk powder until smooth and without clumps.
- Fold in Greek yogurt.
- Fold in chopped herbs and minced garlic.
Greek Yogurt Tzatziki Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 3 tbsp dill, finely chopped
- 3 tbsp mint, finely chopped
- 1 cucumber, grated
- 1 tbsp garlic, minced
- 1 squeeze lemon
- 1 tsp salt
Steps:
- Grate cucumber.
- In a medium bowl, whisk Greek yogurt, garlic, fresh herbs, salt, lemon juice, and cucumber.
- Garnish with fresh dill or mint sprigs.
Smoked Paprika Feta Dip
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 2/3 cup feta cheese
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Smoked paprika powder to taste
Steps:
- Put the feta cheese, Greek yogurt, and olive oil in a food processor.
- Mix until whipped (this will take about 2-3 minutes).
- Transfer the whipped feta to a bowl. Drizzle with extra olive oil and sprinkle with smoked paprika.
Love these Greek yogurt dip recipes? If you make them, be sure to share photos and tag us @BritandCo — and don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for more recipe ideas!
Food
Maggie McCracken
Maggie is a writer and editor currently based in Chicago (but usually traveling). She writes about wellness, food, astrology, beauty, and fitness, and has a background in yoga instruction.