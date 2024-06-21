14 Things You Should Never Order At Starbucks
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
I love a little Starbucks fix as much as the next person, but if you're someone who’s trying to eat healthy (perhaps following a low-sugar or low-fat diet), there are plenty of Starbucks menu items you should probably avoid ordering. A lot of Starbucks’ goodies are goodies for a reason – they’re often packed with excess calories, sugar, and fats you’d never guess were in their drinks and snacks until you dive deep into their nutritional facts.
These 14 bevs and food items are definitely things you should never order at Starbucks if you’re trying to be your healthiest self. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself every once in a while, but if you hit up the drive-thru regularly, you won’t want to opt for these picks.
First up, let's take a look at the unhealthiest drinks!
(All the nutritional content listed with the drinks below are based on a grande size.)
Drinks
Starbucks
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
A grande iced version of this drink has 300 calories and 35 grams of sugar. Yow!
Starbucks
White Mocha
White Mochas are so good, but they're packed with sweetness. A grande iced version has 390 calories and 42 grams of sugar, while a grande hot version has 390 calories and 46 grams of sugar. That's more than your daily suggested amount in a single drink!
Starbucks
MochaRegular Mochas (mmm, chocolate) are about the same. A grande iced version has 350 calories and 30 grams of sugar. A grande hot version has 370 calories and 35 grams of sugar.
Starbucks
Caramel Macchiato
Caramel Macchiatos are so very tasty. They're one of my favorite drinks! But, a grande hot version has 250 calories and 33 grams of sugar. Talk about a rush!
Starbucks
Summer-Berry Lemonade Starbucks Refresher
Though this new boba sip has 160 calories, a grande still costs you 37 grams of sugar. The rest of the Summer-Berry lineup is also very high in sugar! The Summer Skies Refresher has 150 calories and 29 grams of sugar, while the regular Summer Berry Refresher has 110 calories and 25 grams of sugar.
Starbucks
Spicy Strawberry Refresher
The new-ish spicy Refreshers are unsurprisingly sugary. A grande size of the strawberry flavor holds 200 calories and 43 grams of sugar. Plus it’s not super tasty, anyways, so you won't be missing out on much.
Starbucks
Pink Drink
Pink Drink lovers, I'm sorry to let you know this bev is bursting with sugar. Though it's fairly low on calories (140 calories), a grande has 25 grams of sugar.
Starbucks
Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino
You can probably infer from the name of this drink that it's one of the unhealthiest Starbucks items. The Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino alone is 480 calories and has 55 grams of sugar.
Starbucks
Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino
This Frappuccino measures up similarly. It has 470 calories and 60 grams of sugar! Honestly, all of the Starbucks Frapps are very high in calories and sugar, so it might be best to not order them if you are trying to eat healthy.
Starbucks
Lavender Crème Frappuccino
The same guidelines go for the Lavender Crème Frappuccino. This purple pick has 370 calories and 52 grams of sugar.
Food Items
Starbucks
Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap
Next, we're onto food! This breakfast wrap is loaded, and it's wild. This pick has 640 calories and 33 grams fat. It also has 28 grams of protein, if you are into counting your protein intake.
More than anything, I wouldn't recommend ordering this because more often than not, I would receive it already falling apart in the bag. Not great! Though this food item isn't my fave, I cant really speak down on any of the breakfast sammies. I love them.
Starbucks
Bagels
The bagels from Starbucks (available in Plain or Everything) aren't all that bad for you, but I would avoid ordering them altogether just because they’re not very yummy, and you could find a better bagel literally anywhere else. Sorry Starbies.
Starbucks
Double Chocolate Brownie
This is one of the highest sugar food items you can get. This brownie (though it's sooo yum) has 480 calories, 37 grams of sugar, and 28 grams of fat. Eek!
Starbucks
Banana Walnut & Pecan Loaf
Don't let the ‘banana’ fool you in this food pick. This loaf contains 410 calories, 28 grams of sugar, and 20 grams of fat.
