15 Dairy-Free Picks From Trader Joe's To Add To Your Grocery List
Growing up dairy-free was hard because that meant I couldn't have a lot of my favorite treats. I couldn't eat ice cream at birthday parties or eggnog during Christmas, and even the thought of chocolate pie *still* grosses me out years later after a slice made me sick as a kid. Whether you have a lactose allergy like me or want to cut back on dairy for other reasons, but we've rounded up these flavorful dairy-free options from Trader Joe's, just in time to make all those creamy holiday dishes.
Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups ($1)
I have very little self control when it comes to chocolate — it's just too good! These cups are great for dairy- and peanut-allergies alike, and are made with fair trade dark chocolate and sunflower seed butter.
Dairy-Free Vanilla Cultured Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternative ($2)
Whether you're a fan of parfaits, yogurt bowls, or like putting a bit of Greek yogurt into your chili in lieu of sour cream (give it a try!), dairy-free yogurt makes the perfect swap. And since these are made with coconut milk, you can get the benefits of probiotics without worrying about the impact of eating dairy. Win-win!
Cold Brew Coffee & Boba Coconut Dessert ($5)
Think you couldn't love boba anymore than you already do? Enter: boba ice cream! Going dairy-free can take a serious hit on our desserts but this non-dairy pick is a great exception. And if you're not a fan of coconut, the cold brew overpowers the flavor.
Vegan Caesar Dressing ($4)
Sometimes, you want more than oil and vinegar dressing. Caesar salads are my favorite and thanks to this dressing (made with tofu, capers, mustard, and miso) I can still enjoy them, dairy-free! Dress it over your salads or serve it as a dip or sandwich spread.
Vegan Enchilada Casserole ($6)
Enchiladas and casseroles are both dishes that usually have a *ton* of cheese but this saucy, melty, and non-dairy spin on the cozy dish is great for both vegans and non-vegans. Filled to the brim with yams, zucchini, poblano peppers, and vegan cheese, you're in for a tasty treat!
Vegan Tzatziki Dip ($4)
As Black Widow actress Florence Pugh once said, "Tzatziki goes with everything" and I couldn't agree more. With a base of dairy-free cream cheese, this dip has some lemon juice, cucumber, and dill mixed in for that clean flavor.
ABC Bars ($4)
Snack bars aren't great for a non-dairy diet but that is not the case for these chocolatey, oat-based, almond butter-filled bars. Sweet, salty, and delicious, they are my go-to snack now.
Vegan Cream Cheese Alternative ($3)
Cream cheese is so versatile and tasty that you shouldn't have to give it up just because of an allergy. A mix of coconut oil, potato starch, and chickpea protein create a creamy product that can be paired with fruit, spread on a bagel, or added to a holiday dip.
Non-Dairy Oat Beverage ($4)
There's a lot of recipes that require milk so it's a good idea to find a non-dairy alternative that works for you. I love that oat milk has a pretty neutral flavor that makes it a great dairy swap for cereal, smoothies, and lattes.
Vegan Ranch Crunch Salad Kit ($3)
Creamy ranch salad sound like trouble? Good news: this one is soy-based instead of milk-based. The kit also lets you spice things up with crispy fried onions, roasted sunflower kernels, and green onions.
Vegan Banana Bread with Walnuts ($5)
Get ready for the ultimate comfort food. Even though this banana bread doesn't have any dairy, it's still moist and soft — without any rough or gritty bites. Pop a piece in the microwave to go with your morning cup.
Shredded Parmesan Cheese Alternative ($4)
I. Love. Cheese. But cheese doesn't always love me. Even though this non-dairy cheese is made with coconut oil, it still has the salty and nutty flavors of regular cheese, making it a great option for allll the pasta dishes.
Vegan Chocolate Mini Cones ($4)
My school cafeteria always had ice cream Fridays, which was rough for a kid with a dairy allergy. That's not the case anymore with these vegan mini cones! They're made with coconut milk and vegan chocolate for a tasty frozen treat any time of year.
Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip ($4)
Grab the nearest bag of wavy Lays chips, STAT. This dip with balsamic vinegar and brown sugar onions is the perfect topper.
Organic Hearty Minestrone Soup ($4)
You can't go through fall without some tasty soup! There are so many chowders and cream-based soups that are off the table for a dairy-free diet, but you can add this minestrone soup to your meal plan. Kidney beans, veggies, and orzo will make your evening extra cozy.
