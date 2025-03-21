Target ’s snack aisle is in full bloom right now, with only the best (and cutest!) spring treats in tow. From Easter sweets to savory picks for your seasonal charcuterie boards , there are plenty of fun finds to satisfy every craving! Stock up your cart with these 11 delicious Target spring snacks to embrace the season, whether you’re building Easter baskets , planning a picnic, or simply need a midday pick-me-up!

Scroll on for the 11 seasonal Target snacks worth adding to your cart this spring.

Target Good & Gather Lemon Bar Granola This lemon bar granola will bring the bright flavors of springtime right to your yogurt or cereal bowl. There's even little bits of white chocolate included to give it a dessert-y feel.

Target Favorite Day Spring Easter Milk Chocolate Bunny Who can resist a chocolate bunny?! This adorable snack is just $1, making it perfect for stuffing multiple Easter baskets.

Target Favorite Day Spring Easter Carrot Cake Trail Mix We've never seen a trail mix so indulgent – and we need it now! Packed with yogurt-covered raisins, walnuts, carrot cake cookies, pineapple, and pretzel sticks, you truly get the best of both worlds in every handful.

Target Favorite Day Spring Strawberry Cake Pops This $6 pack of strawberry-flavored cake pops makes the ultimate Easter hosting hack! They look just like handmade ones would, but with way less work on your part.

Target Good & Gather Unsweetened Sliced Dry Mango For a sweeter option – but one that's definitely healthier for you – these individual packs of dried mango are great for on-the-go moments this spring.

Target Favorite Day Blueberry Flavored Yogurt Covered Mini Pretzel Twists The purple hue these covered pretzels have make them super spring-like. Spread some out on a charcuterie board, and they'll breathe springtime energy into your snacking sesh!

Target Good & Gather Charcuterie Entertaining Tray Speaking of charcuterie, this ready-to-eat tray comes loaded with a little bit of everything to get your spread started. Oh, and did we mention it's just $12?

Target Good & Gather Petite Kosher Dill Pickle Snack Pouch Dill-flavored snacks are our favorite thing to reach for once springtime hits. This convenient pouch of snacking pickles lets you take the brine with you for a nice, salty fix.

Target Favorite Day Spring Marshmallow Snack Mix Tub This seasonal mix of marshmallows and candy-coated pretzels, cereal, and chex pieces has such a festive look to it, you just have to add it to your snack rotation! This would also be an amazing grab if you've got an Easter party to attend, but don't have time to whip something up.

Target Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Bunnies They make Kit Kat bunnies now?! We'll take 10, please. Loaded with the same crunchy wafer layers you know and love, these arrive in the cutest bunny shapes in the name of the Easter season.

Target Good & Gather Frozen Pink Lemonade Fruit Pops For a sweet frozen treat, Target's aisles are loaded with lots of options – but these pink lemonade-flavored pops take the cake! With the ideal amount of tartness, each one makes a major refreshment to reach for when it's warm out.

