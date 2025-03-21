Target’s bringing all the good stuff this season.
11 “Delicious” Target Spring Snacks Perfect For Your Easter Celebrations
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Target’s snack aisle is in full bloom right now, with only the best (and cutest!) spring treats in tow. From Easter sweets to savory picks for your seasonal charcuterie boards, there are plenty of fun finds to satisfy every craving! Stock up your cart with these 11 delicious Target spring snacks to embrace the season, whether you’re building Easter baskets, planning a picnic, or simply need a midday pick-me-up!
Scroll on for the 11 seasonal Target snacks worth adding to your cart this spring.
Target
Good & Gather Lemon Bar Granola
This lemon bar granola will bring the bright flavors of springtime right to your yogurt or cereal bowl. There's even little bits of white chocolate included to give it a dessert-y feel.
Target
Favorite Day Spring Easter Milk Chocolate Bunny
Who can resist a chocolate bunny?! This adorable snack is just $1, making it perfect for stuffing multiple Easter baskets.
Target
Favorite Day Spring Easter Carrot Cake Trail Mix
We've never seen a trail mix so indulgent – and we need it now! Packed with yogurt-covered raisins, walnuts, carrot cake cookies, pineapple, and pretzel sticks, you truly get the best of both worlds in every handful.
Target
Favorite Day Spring Strawberry Cake Pops
This $6 pack of strawberry-flavored cake pops makes the ultimate Easter hosting hack! They look just like handmade ones would, but with way less work on your part.
Target
Good & Gather Unsweetened Sliced Dry Mango
For a sweeter option – but one that's definitely healthier for you – these individual packs of dried mango are great for on-the-go moments this spring.
Target
Favorite Day Blueberry Flavored Yogurt Covered Mini Pretzel Twists
The purple hue these covered pretzels have make them super spring-like. Spread some out on a charcuterie board, and they'll breathe springtime energy into your snacking sesh!
Target
Good & Gather Charcuterie Entertaining Tray
Speaking of charcuterie, this ready-to-eat tray comes loaded with a little bit of everything to get your spread started. Oh, and did we mention it's just $12?
Target
Good & Gather Petite Kosher Dill Pickle Snack Pouch
Dill-flavored snacks are our favorite thing to reach for once springtime hits. This convenient pouch of snacking pickles lets you take the brine with you for a nice, salty fix.
Target
Favorite Day Spring Marshmallow Snack Mix Tub
This seasonal mix of marshmallows and candy-coated pretzels, cereal, and chex pieces has such a festive look to it, you just have to add it to your snack rotation! This would also be an amazing grab if you've got an Easter party to attend, but don't have time to whip something up.
Target
Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Bunnies
They make Kit Kat bunnies now?! We'll take 10, please. Loaded with the same crunchy wafer layers you know and love, these arrive in the cutest bunny shapes in the name of the Easter season.
Target
Good & Gather Frozen Pink Lemonade Fruit Pops
For a sweet frozen treat, Target's aisles are loaded with lots of options – but these pink lemonade-flavored pops take the cake! With the ideal amount of tartness, each one makes a major refreshment to reach for when it's warm out.
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing seasonal grocery finds!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.