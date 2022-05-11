Use These Easy Recipes To Create The Perfect Healthy Meal Plan This Summer
Healthy eating is all about balance. Whether you follow a keto diet, a vegan diet, or you follow an intuitive eating approach, it can help to create healthy meal plans at the beginning of the week that you know will keep you full and satiated for all the day's activities. Enter these six healthy recipes from Emily Skye FIT. Emily, a mother of two and strength training expert, loves these easy-to-make recipes that will help you stay satisfied. Incorporate some (or all!) of them into your own meal plans to help you feel great this summer. All of these recipes (and many more) can be found on the Emily Skye FIT app.
Breakfast
Photo via Emily Skye FIT.
Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats
Ingredients:
- 1⁄3 cup (2 1⁄2 fl oz) milk, reduced fat (or dairy-free alternative)
- 1⁄4 cup (1 oz) rolled oats (or brown rice flakes or quinoa flakes if gluten free)
- 2 tbs vanilla protein powder (or natural protein powder)
- 2 tsp chia seeds
- 1 tsp maple syrup (honey or rice malt syrup)
- 1⁄2 apple grated
- 1⁄4 tsp ground cinnamon plus extra for dusting
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients together in a glass or jar, cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
- To serve, lightly dust with extra cinnamon.
Lunch
Photo via Emily Skye FIT.
Mexican Chicken & Avocado Wraps
Ingredients:
- 10 1⁄2 oz chicken tenderloins
- 1 tsp Mexican spice mix (a mix of ground cumin, paprika & chili) or to taste
- 1 red bell pepper, deseeded & thinly sliced
- 1 large (100g) wholemeal pita bread or pocket (or gluten free) cut in half
- 1 cup (1 1⁄2 oz) baby spinach leaves
- 1⁄2 avocado sliced
- salt & pepper, to taste
- 1⁄2 lime cut in wedges
Directions:
- Heat a large non-stick frypan over medium heat.
- Toss chicken with spice to coat.
- Add chicken to frypan and cook for 4 minutes on one side. Turn and add bell pepper to the pan and continue to cook for another 3-4 minutes or until chicken is browned and cooked through and pepper is tender. Set aside to cool.
- Place pita bread on a board or plate and layer with spinach, avocado, bell pepper, and chicken.
- Season with salt and pepper, squeeze over lime and wrap up to serve.
Snack
Photo via Emily Skye FIT.
Green Apple Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 3⁄4 cup (1 oz) baby spinach leaves
- 1⁄2 Granny Smith apple cored
- 1⁄2 cup (4 fl oz) milk, reduced fat (or dairy-free alternative)
- 2 tbs rolled oats (or brown rice flakes or quinoa flakes if gluten free)
- 2 tbs hemp seeds or pumpkin seeds
- 1 tbs lemon juice
- 4-5 ice cubes
Directions:
- Blend all ingredients until smooth and serve.
Dinner
Photo via Emily Skye FIT.
5-Ingredient Supergreen Pasta
Ingredients:
- 7 oz whole grain spaghetti (or gluten free)
- 9 oz frozen spinach defrosted
- 2 tbs Parmesan grated, plus extra to serve
- 2 garlic cloves roughly chopped
- 5 1⁄2 oz fresh ricotta
- salt & pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Bring a saucepan of salted water to the boil.
- Cook spaghetti according to packet instructions. Reserve 1/2 cup of pasta cooking water and drain.
- Blend defrosted spinach, parmesan, garlic and reserved pasta water in a food processor or blender to a smooth sauce that’s not too thick. Season to taste.
- Return cooked pasta to the saucepan and toss with spinach sauce to coat.
- Divide between serving bowls, crumble over ricotta and top with extra Parmesan and pepper.
Photo via Emily Skye FIT.
Pizza Mushrooms With Salad
Ingredients:
- 4 portobello mushrooms large
- olive oil spray
- salt & pepper, to taste
- 1⁄3 cup (1 1⁄2 oz) breadcrumbs (or gluten-free if required)
- 1⁄4 cup (2 1⁄2 oz) tomato purée
- 1⁄4 red onion finely chopped
- 1 green bell pepper deseeded & diced
- 8 kalamata olives sliced
- 2 oz pepperoni salami thinly sliced
- 4 oz mozzarella grated
- 1 cup (1 oz) arugula
- 1 tsp lemon juice
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 200°C (390°F) and line a baking tray with baking paper.
- Place mushrooms on baking tray, stem-side-up, and carefully cut away the stems, reserving them.
- Spray the insides of the mushrooms with oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Finely chop reserved mushroom stems and transfer to a bowl. Stir through breadcrumbs, purée, onion, bell pepper, olives, pepperoni, half the mozzarella and season with salt and pepper.
- Spoon mixture into the mushroom caps and top with remaining mozzarella.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until golden and mushrooms are tender.
- Toss arugula with lemon juice, season and serve with mushrooms.
Photo via Emily Skye FIT.
Pumpkin & Cauliflower Tray Bake With Chickpeas
Ingredients:
- 1 tin of chickpeas (400g tin) drained & rinsed
- olive oil spray
- salt & pepper to, taste
- 14 oz pumpkin, 1.5 cm sliced
- 1⁄2 head of cauliflower (900g head) cut in florets
- 2 tsp Moroccan spice mix (or Ras el hanout-a mixture of cumin, coriander, paprika, ginger, turmeric)
- 1⁄4 cup (1 oz) pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
- 1⁄3 cup (3 oz) Greek yogurt (or dairy-free alternative)
- 2 oz feta
- 4 sprigs of fresh coriander roughly chopped
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F)/fan-forced 160°C (320°F) and line a large baking tray with baking paper.
- Pat chickpeas dry with paper towel and place in a large bowl. Spray with oil tossing to coat and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to baking tray.
- Add pumpkin and cauliflower to the bowl, spray with oil and toss well. Add spice, salt and pepper and toss again to coat. Transfer to baking tray.
- Roast for 25-30 minutes or until vegetables are golden and tender. Add pumpkin seeds for the last 5 minutes of cooking to toast.
- Blend yogurt and feta together until smooth.
- Divide between plates, scatter over pumpkin seeds and top with yoghurt-feta and coriander leaves to serve.
What recipes are in your healthy meal plans for the summer? Tweet us at @BritandCo and let us know, and don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for more healthy meal inspo!
- 14 Healthy Meal Delivery Services for Busy People Who Want to Eat ... ›
- 36 Make-Ahead Camping Meals for Easy Planning ›
- 13 Yummy Spring Salad Recipes | Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 44 Low Carb Meals + Recipes To Make in Under An Hour - Brit + Co ›
- This Meal Plan Is Like an Enneagram for Your Diet - Brit + Co ›