25 Hearty, Delicious, & Comforting Stew Recipes
When it's cold outside, nothing hits better than a good ol' bowl of stew. It's comforting, warm, and hearty — making it one of the best meals to indulge in after a long day. Plus, they're usually super easy to whip up and store in the freezer super well, meaning you get leftovers, too! In order to help you embark on your culinary journey into the world of stews, we've carefully curated 25 of the best of the best recipes. From rich and savory beef stews to fragrant and spicy options, our selection has something delicious to satisfy each and every craving.
Eggplant Stew
Image via Feel Good Foodie
This eggplant stew is vegetarian and mouth-wateringly savory. It's super hearty, filled with Mediterranean flavors, and is a healthier option. It takes just one pot to whip up and uses chickpeas, harissa paste, and tomatoes. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Lebanese Bean Stew
Image via Feel Good Foodie
This Lebanese bean stew takes just one pot to make and is packed with flavor. It's made with chicken and tomatoes and is very simple to make. The best part is it freezes perfectly, making for an easy weeknight meal! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Okra Stew
Image via Feel Good Foodie
Okra stew is delicious by itself or over rice for a heartier meal! This recipe is made with garlic, cilantro, tomato sauce, beef, and okra. It's loaded with nutrition and is the ultimate comfort dish. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Crockpot Chicken Stew
Image via A Spicy Perspective
This healthy chicken stew recipe is everything you'd want it to be. It's hearty and flavorful, while still being a nutritious option. Plus, it's gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free making it a great option for when you're hosting! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Brunswick Stew
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Smoky and hearty — this stew is one you're going to want again and again! It is simple to make and uses pork, a plethora of vegetables, BBQ sauce, and hot sauce! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Vension Stew
Image via Culinary Hill
This recipe is full of lean protein, red wine, and yummy vegetables. It's a great way to try out venison in your diet and only takes 30 minutes to prep! (via Culinary Hill)
Booyah Stew
Image via Culinary Hill
If you haven't heard of Booyah stew, allow us to introduce you! It's a Midwestern recipe made from both chicken and beef that's perfect for a potluck or a tailgate. Not only is it flavorful, it's protein-rich and vegetable-packed! (via Culinary Hill)
Hamburger Stew
Image via Salt & Lavender
Hamburger in stew form; what could be better than that? This thick and hearty recipe is super easy to make and uses inexpensive ingredients you probably already have in your home! (via Salt & Lavender)
Instant Pot Irish Stew
Image via Salt & Lavender
This simple Irish stew recipe is exactly the kind of meal you want to come home to after a long day. It's made with beef, potatoes, carrots, celery, onions, and garlic. It's also really easy to make and cooks in the Instant Pot with little effort! (via Salt & Lavender)
Instant Pot Lentil Soup
Image via Salt & Lavender
What I love about this lentil stew is that it's cozy and comforting, while also having some amazing smoky notes. It uses a pressure cooker to handle most of the cooking for you! (via Salt & Lavender)
Seafood Stew
Image via Clean Cuisine
This seafood stew tastes like something you'd get straight from a restaurant! Despite the intricate and delicious flavors this dish boasts, it's so simple to make thanks to the help of a slow cooker. (via Clean Cuisine)
Moroccan Lamb Stew
Image via Clean Cuisine
This recipe is a one-pot-wonder and oh-so-good! It's a combination of bold and delicious flavors that make for the ultimate hearty and comforting meal. (via Clean Cuisine)
Herb and Chickpea Stew with Rice
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
Rice and stew are seriously a match made in heaven. This herb and chickpea stew is the perfect example of this amazing combination, and the recipe only takes one pan! It comes together in under 30 minutes but tastes like a meal that takes hours. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Spicy White Bean Stew
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
This spicy white bean stew is cozy, quick, and easy to make! You can whip it up in an Instant Pot and freeze the leftovers to make your weeknights that much easier. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
One Pot Pea Stew
Image via Crowded Kitchen
As the name suggests, this pea stew just takes one pot to make! Don't let the ease fool you, though, this recipe is packed with amazing flavor. It's made with peas, carrots, and a spiced tomato broth that comes together to make an amazing comfort meal. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Butter Bean Stew
Image via Crowded Kitchen
I can't think of a better way to use a can of butter beans than for this yummy stew. It's creamy and rich but also dairy-free, which is a rare and fantastic combination. It stores great in the fridge, meaning it's perfect for meal prep! (via Crowded Kitchen)
White Bean Tomato Stew
Image via Clean Cuisine
This comforting vegan stew has Mediterranean flavors that make you feel like you're on vacation. It only takes a few simple ingredients, but once it comes together it has a restaurant quality! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Slow Cooker Green Chile Stew
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
This southwestern green chili recipe comes together so nicely in an Instant Pot and is loaded up with flavor! It's made with plant-based protein and has tons of fiber thanks to yummy black beans. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Zucchini Stew With Tomatoes
Image via Give Recipe
You might not think of light and low-calorie when it comes to stews, but this one is here to challenge all of your preconceived notions! It's packed with Mediterranean flavors and goes super well with a refreshing yogurt sauce and some bread. (via Give Recipe)
Turkish Meatball Stew
Image via Give Recipe
This hearty stew is full of peas, potatoes, and carrots! These ingredients pair amazingly with the delicious Turkish meatballs and make for a recipe you'll want in your weekly rotation. (via Give Recipe)
Chicken Peanut Stew
Image via Averie Cooks
This chicken peanut stew takes just one pot to make and comes together in under 30 minutes! It's such great comfort food and has so many layers of delicious flavor. (via Averie Cooks)
Cowboy Stew
Image via Averie Cooks
This super simple stew is loaded with ground beef, bacon, and sausage. So, if you're a meat lover, this is basically heaven! (via Averie Cooks)
Roasted Cauliflower & Black Bean Coconut Stew
Image via The Original Dish
This coconut stew is healthy and spicy, making it the perfect dish all year round. It's made with fresh and yummy ingredients like squash and red peppers and pairs super well with rice! (via The Original Dish)
Chunky Beef Stew
Image via Kathryn's Kitchen Blog
IMO, you can never go wrong with a good bowl of beef stew! This one is exactly what you'd want in the fall or winter seasons. It's hearty and loaded up with tasty vegetables and tender beef chunks. (via Kathryn's Kitchen Blog)
Black-Eyed Pea and Cabbage Stew
Image via This Wife Cooks
This healthy and hearty stew is full of good-for-you ingredients that will leave you feeling satisfied! It's sure to become your new go-to meal in no time. (via This Wife Cooks)
