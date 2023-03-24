This Spring Onion Soup Is The Perfect Lunch For Sunny Days
It may seem counterintuitive to some, but soups are always our go-to when we want to feel full without feeling totally weighed down, especially as temps start to rise. Not only do spring purées feature airy flavors, but they often use vegetables that color the whole dish in beautiful shades of orange, pink, or in this case, green. This spring onion soup, courtesy of Sedesh Boodram of The Anvil Pub & Grill in Birmingham, Alabama, is about to be your new favorite dish. The best part about it? It tastes great hot and cold, so you can decide exactly how you want to prepare it. Keep reading for the full breakdown so you can make this delicious lunch for yourself.
How To Make Sedesh Boodram's Spring Onion Soup
Image via Sedesh Boodram/The Anvil Pub & Grill
Ingredients:
Serves 4
- 1 pound spring onions. Greens parts separated.
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, plus more to taste
- 2 cloves of garlic, sliced
- 2 sprigs of thyme
- Fresh ground white pepper
- 1 medium Yukon Gold potato chopped into 1/4-inch pieces (1 heaping cup)
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 1 quart low-sodium vegetable stock
- 3 cups whole milk
- 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan
- Crispy onion
- Crème fraiche
Instructions:
- In a large pot, sauté whites of the spring onion in oil with thyme and 2 cloves of garlic (about 1 minute).
- Deglaze with white wine: Add wine to pan, then using a spoon, release the caramelization of the bottom of the pan (by scraping the bottom on the pan gently) and reduce the wine to half.
- Add potatoes and stock, and cook until potatoes are tender (about 8-10 minutes).
- Remove from heat and add green onion tops, chopped, and milk. Puree in a blender.
- Adjust to taste with salt and pepper. Divide into 4 soup bowls. Garnish with crispy onion (see method below), crème fraiche and parmesan cheese. Can also be served cold.
Crispy Onion: Slice onion thinly and soak in buttermilk, with a dash of Tabasco, for at least 30 to 60 minutes. Remove from buttermilk and toss in cornstarch. Fry in hot olive oil until golden.
Sedesh Boodram Wilkerson is the Directory of Culinary & Owner of The Anvil Pub & Grill in Birmingham, AL. Sedesh came up under Thomas Keller and Geoffrey Zakarian in New York City, before moving to Birmingham where he worked as the chef de cuisine at Hot & Hot Fish Club with Chef Chris Hastings. He opened The Anvil right at the start of the pandemic, which is essentially his version of an upscale English pub serving everything from fish & chips to a monthly "high tea" (Sedesh grew up in a British colony, so he wanted a solo concept that spoke to this background). Moving to Birmingham and learning to cook with Southern ingredients was a first for Sedesh, but the result is this wonderful global menu that is rooted in the South (and always approachable).
