Healthy Soups for Kids...They'll Actually Eat
Soup is one of the best ways to eat healthy: an easy way to trick yourself into eating lots of vegetables at once. Guess what? It works on kiddos too. As a parent of a 3 year old, I've seen first-hand how children gravitate toward starches over veggies. (Bread! French fries! Muffins!) But if I serve my son a soup first, he drains his soup bowl clean: veggies and all!
Here are the best healthy soups for kids! What are healthy soups? It's not about calorie counts or specific diets. A healthy soup is one that loads on the nutrient-dense veggies and uses meat or dairy in moderation. Emphasis on the veggies! Pack them for lunch too with our thermos recs below!
Any healthy sides to serve with these soups? 5-ingredient side dishes or any of these non-boring salads.
Creamy Broccoli Soup
Here's a healthy take on broccoli cheese soup! It's plant-based and impossibly creamy, relying on a few whole food tricks to take it into addictive status. (via A Couple Cooks)
Sweet Potato Chili
Kids can't turn down chili! This one features sweet potatoes for a savory and sweet combo. It's packed full of flavor and healthy ingredients like beans and avocados. It's also vegan and dairy-free! If you have a kid who's really sensitive to spice you can skip the can of green chilis and chili powder but they add a great tang! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken noodle soup is always a hit, no matter how old you are. This soul-warming Crockpot soup is filled with intense flavor, vegetables galore and tender egg noodles. (via Grandbaby Cakes)
Loaded Potato Soup
There's not a kid who doesn't love potatoes! At least, we haven't found one. Creamy and comforting, this soup is made with no cream and loads less butter than most recipes. Load it up with all your kids' favorite toppings! (via A Couple Cooks)
Tortilla Soup
Tortilla soup appeals to all ages, but especially kiddos! It's vibrant and packed with nutrient-rich beans and veggies and not at all spicy. This vegan recipe is flavor-packed, budget-friendly, and ready in less than 30 minutes! (via Sweet Simple Vegan)
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
The eye-popping orange puree of butternut squash is always irresistible. Kids love the subtle sweetness of squash, and butternut squash is full of beta carotene, protein, Vitamin C & B6, potassium, and fiber. This soup is is sweet and savory, creamy and dreamy. (via Marisa Moore)
Homemade Vegetable Soup
This homemade vegetable soup is a healthy vegetarian version of chicken noodle soup that's just as tasty. The flavorful broth is flavored with turmeric and loaded with veggies! (via A Couple Cooks)
Classic Tomato Soup
This classic tomato soup is creamy without cream! This healthy soup couldn't be more kid-friendly. The luxurious base is made by blending in white beans, but the kiddos will never know. It's gluten-free and easily made vegan. (via Cookie and Kate)
Taco Soup
Taco soup? Yes, please! The Mexican-style flavors are family-friendly, and this one is loaded with nutrient-rich beans and tomatoes. Even better, it's so easy to make: just 1 step! (via Well Plated)
Tortellini Minestrone
This genius idea combines two kid-friendly healthy soups: minestrone and tortellini soup! Tortellini minestrone is full of nutrient-rich veggies and a full-flavored broth. Who doesn't love a pasta soup? (via Gimmesome Oven)
