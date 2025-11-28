Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Get back to feeling your best.

Feeling Bleh? Add These 6 Heart-Healthy Foods To Your Diet

Heart Healthy Foods
Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserNov 28, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

When your energy feels low or your body just feels a little off, a few simple food swaps can make a real difference. While there’s no magic snack that’ll reset your ‘bleh’ feeling entirely, incorporating more heart-healthy foods into your meals is an easy way to support your overall well-being and longevity every single day. These six powerhouse foods are worth eating more of to help your heart work how it’s supposed to and feel your best.

Discover 6 heart-healthy foods worth adding to your meal rotation (including some easy recipe inspiration) below!

Salmon

Shameel Mukkath / PEXELS

Salmon

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, and trout are quite rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation and support healthy cholesterol levels for overall heart health.

Oatmeal

Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS

Oats

Oats are considered a whole grain, which can help lower LDL cholesterol (AKA the “bad” cholesterol). More whole grains to incorporate for heart health include quinoa, farro, barley, and brown rice. All of the above whole grains are also packed with soluble fiber to aid digestion.

Berry Smoothies

Pixabay / PEXELS

Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and the like are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that work to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation for heart health. Meanwhile, their fiber content supports healthy cholesterol.

Nuts

Jess Loiterton / PEXELS

Cashews

Cashews (and other nuts like walnuts, almonds, and pistachios) are a heavy-hitter for heart health since they’re rich in fiber, heath fats, and protein. They contain plant sterols, unsaturated fats, and antioxidants that support healthy cholesterol levels.

Avocado Toast

Cup Of Couple / PEXELS

Avocados

Avocados sneakily pack in a ton of monounsaturated fats that can help reduce LDL cholesterol. They’re an easy addition to salads and toasts or even smoothies if you aren’t a huge fan of their texture.

Legumes

Vanessa Loring / PEXELS

Beans

Black beans, lentils, chickpeas, and more legumes are a must for heart health. Their high soluble fiber content keeps high cholesterol at bay, plus they often have a great protein content.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more healthy eating tips + recipe ideas!
healthy eatinghealthy recipesrecipe ideasfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Black Friday Cyber Monday Deals 2025
Style & Shopping

35 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals You Can’t Miss In 2025

Heart Healthy Foods
Clean & Healthy Eating

Feeling Bleh? Add These 6 Heart-Healthy Foods To Your Diet

christmas movies on britbox 2025
Movies

Every Christmas Movie (& Special Episode!) You Can Stream On BritBox In 2025

Smiling baby in yellow outfit and hat, held by an adult's hands, with heart sticker on cheek.
Baby Names

8 Surprisingly Popular Baby Names Trending For 2026

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit