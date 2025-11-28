Feeling Bleh? Add These 6 Heart-Healthy Foods To Your Diet

When your energy feels low or your body just feels a little off, a few simple food swaps can make a real difference. While there’s no magic snack that’ll reset your ‘bleh’ feeling entirely, incorporating more heart-healthy foods into your meals is an easy way to support your overall well-being and longevity every single day. These six powerhouse foods are worth eating more of to help your heart work how it’s supposed to and feel your best.

Discover 6 heart-healthy foods worth adding to your meal rotation (including some easy recipe inspiration) below!

Shameel Mukkath / PEXELS Salmon Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, and trout are quite rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation and support healthy cholesterol levels for overall heart health.

Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS Oats Oats are considered a whole grain, which can help lower LDL cholesterol (AKA the “bad” cholesterol). More whole grains to incorporate for heart health include quinoa, farro, barley, and brown rice. All of the above whole grains are also packed with soluble fiber to aid digestion.

Pixabay / PEXELS Berries Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and the like are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that work to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation for heart health. Meanwhile, their fiber content supports healthy cholesterol.

Jess Loiterton / PEXELS Cashews Cashews (and other nuts like walnuts, almonds, and pistachios) are a heavy-hitter for heart health since they’re rich in fiber, heath fats, and protein. They contain plant sterols, unsaturated fats, and antioxidants that support healthy cholesterol levels.

Cup Of Couple / PEXELS Avocados Avocados sneakily pack in a ton of monounsaturated fats that can help reduce LDL cholesterol. They’re an easy addition to salads and toasts or even smoothies if you aren’t a huge fan of their texture.