Refresh Your Workspace With This Home Office Decor Inspo
Looks like most of us will wrap 2021 working from home and probably well into 2022, if not indefinitely. While we love the easy commute-free mornings, working from home without a dedicated space can start to take its toll. Kitchen table no more! Carve out some time this fall to design a home office you love. The home office decor ideas ahead prove it doesn't need to be a whole expensive revamp either. Look here for budget-friendly designer tips to make it stand out and help you stay productive through however long we're OOO.
9 Unique Home Office Decor Ideas
Design: Lindye Galloway Design Studio + Shop | Photo: Chad Mellon
Get Organized
"Organization is key when it comes to a home office," says Lindye Galloway, founder and chief creative officer of the Lindye Galloway Design Studio + Shop. "The last thing you want to deal with while on conference calls, Skype meetings, and deadlines is a messy office situation. Depending on your style, I suggest getting organization inserts for your desk or even a filing system of some sort. Whether that's a simple tray like our Heath Tray or a cute basket, having a place to put papers, mail, and other essentials will keep everything organized and right where you need them."
Hide Cords
"Additionally, I highly suggest making your workspace a clutter-free zone to let your style shine rather than the mess. That means no kid or dog toys, no snacks or old coffee mugs, and definitely no cords! This cord organizer from Amazon will keep everything clean and decluttered," says Galloway.
Find Furniture You Love
"When shopping for a desk, budget and style are all you really need to think about," adds Galloway. "If you're going for something under $300, just know it's not going to be your forever desk. If you have a higher budget, though, I suggest investing in a timeless piece that you'll never get sick of. Whether it's a stunning wooden desk like our Lennon Desk or something you find at an antique shop, make sure you absolutely love it."
Design: Lauren Lerner, Founder + Principal Designer of Living with Lolo | Photo: Life Created
Bring In Elevated Details + Window Treatments
You want your office to reflect your work goals. Want a career that soars? Create a more sophisticated look. "This office was designed for a client who wanted a guest room to be a more purposeful office space. We brought in brass metals to up the sophistication and added floor to ceiling drapery to make the room feel elevated," says Lauren Lerner, founder + principal designer of Living with Lolo. Natural light is ideal for a work environment but keep the sun's glare at bay by finding shades or curtains to make the room feel like home (and less like a sterile office). Find a cozy office chair too!
Lauren Lerner, Founder + Principal Designer of Living with Lolo | Life Created
Add Good Lighting
Working from home allows you to create a work space that feels like you and not a corporation. No more bad fluorescent lights, right? Look for elegant overhead lighting and desk lamps, even illuminate artwork on the walls like Lerner did in this home office.
Lauren Lerner, Founder + Principal Designer of Living with Lolo | Life Created
Choose Functional Storage That Isn't Boring
Tall storage pieces like these can keep clutter at bay and allow for more floor space. Plus, they look amazing. IKEA's Billy Bookcase is an affordable option that looks great too.
Design: House of Jade Interiors | Travis J. Photography
Go Bold With Paint
Paint can go a long way in making a design statement. "We love the moody vibe of this dark office," Kirsten Krason, co-owner and principal designer at House of Jade Interiors. "We played off different tones of black and wood but balanced the dark with white accessories to create great contrast."
Design: JL Design | Photo: Leslee Mitchell
Give It A Little Bit of Rock and Roll
Not that you need to add an Elvis mural to your workspace, but bring in your personality, add music, add creativity, and have fun with it! "Our client wanted a cozy space that worked with their existing desk but wanted to "break up" the traditional styling. To do this, I introduced the white lacquer desk lamp, industrial shelves, and local pop art," says Jessica Davis, owner + principal designer, ASID Allied of JL Design in Nashville, TN.
Davis's design tips? "Combine concealed and open storage for display in a home office/study for a tailored look. Wall coverings elevate the look of any space, especially a home office. Interesting lighting in contrasting colors and style creates an unexpected "pop," she adds.
Design: Maestri Studio | Photo: Jenifer McNeil Baker
Make A Statement With Wallpaper
Statement wallpaper can turn a small space, even a closet nook, into a dedicated and freshly designed home office. "This office nook was designed with work and play in mind," says Katie Paulsen, interior designer at Maestri Studio. "The custom desk built-in was designed to hide clutter as well as showcase the wall covering. All to create an attractive work space and insight inspiration!" Her small space tip? "Adding a wall sconce frees up work space that a lamp would typically take up and is ideal for tight desk spaces."
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others and earn commissions, but we always offer genuine editorial recommendations.
Looking for more home office decor ideas? Find 'em on our Pinterest page!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.